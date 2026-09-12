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The Greatest Showman Gets The Savannah Bananas Treatment With New Performance

Jackson Olson was joined by his Dancing With The Stars partner Emma Slater and the rest of the Banana Ball team for this performance.

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The Greatest Showman Gets The Savannah Bananas Treatment With New Performance

Jackson Olson is bringing his signature Savannah Bananas showmanship to the ballroom—without forgetting how to entertain on the diamond. Check out the video!

The Banana Ball player joined his Dancing with the Stars partner, EMMA SLATER, for a performance set to “Rewrite The Stars" from the movie musical The Greatest Showman. The energetic number offered fans at the Grayson Stadium

The Savannah Bananas are a song-and-dance sports team that plays "Banana Ball", a fast and entertaining take on the game of baseball. The players perform choreographed dances every game, including songs from Taylor SwiftMariah Carey, and more. Check out videos of the Savannah Bananas performing Broadway and theatre songs here. Roku is streaming Savannah Bananas' games from the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour to audiences at home.

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