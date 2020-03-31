Broadway Rewind: Feel the Transylvania Mania with YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN!

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge, says of this episode of Broadway Rewind, "It is jammed packed with Albee, Brooks and Pinter and I had one of the biggest pinch me moments of chatting with one of the greatest playwrights Edward Albee, himself. We head to Second Stage for the opening of Edward Albee's Peter and Jerry but we start off at the first day of rehearsal for revival of the Harold Pinter classic, The Homecoming which featured a stellar cast including Ian McShane, Raul Esparza, Eve Best and Michael McKeen. Director Daniel Sullivan told me what he loved about the play, 'When I read it now, almost 40 years after it was done, it still scares me. I had never directed Pinter, so I thought it was about time.'"

"We then dropped by the Empire State Building for the splashy opening night party for the Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan musical Young Frankenstein which was directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Susan Stroman and starred Tony Award winners Roger Bart, Sutton Foster and Andrea Martin. Mel Brooks said, 'P.T. Barnum was wrong. We have the greatest show on earth. Young Frankenstein hits it out of the park every night. I don't know what the reviews will be but, the audiences love it.'"





