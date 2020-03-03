Broadway Records to Release Sondheim Disco Album

Click Here for More Articles on STEPHEN SONDHEIM

Broadway Records has announced via Twitter that they will be releasing a disco album of Sondheim tunes called Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Fever Dream! The album will be available digitally on March 20 and in stores in April!

That's correct. "Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream" is hitting you earbuds on 3/20. Vulture has a first listen to a track of @discosondheim! https://t.co/6uVdSRIsEj - Broadway Records (@BwayRecords) March 3, 2020

Vulture has reported that 40 Sondheim songs, some as mash-ups and medleys and as stand-alones on the 12-track album. Sondheim approved of the project himself.







