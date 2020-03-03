Click Here for More Articles on STEPHEN SONDHEIM
Broadway Records to Release Sondheim Disco Album
Broadway Records has announced via Twitter that they will be releasing a disco album of Sondheim tunes called Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Fever Dream! The album will be available digitally on March 20 and in stores in April!
That's correct. "Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream" is hitting you earbuds on 3/20. Vulture has a first listen to a track of @discosondheim! https://t.co/6uVdSRIsEj- Broadway Records (@BwayRecords) March 3, 2020
Vulture has reported that 40 Sondheim songs, some as mash-ups and medleys and as stand-alones on the 12-track album. Sondheim approved of the project himself.
Read the full story HERE.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO's James Lipton Has Died at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in Broadway-Bound PLAZA SUITE
As previously announced, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews ... (read more)
Broadway League Releases Statement on Coronavirus: 'We Are Following the Lead of Our City'
As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow around the world, the Broadway League has joined other industry organizations in keeping the public inf... (read more)
Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!... (read more)
The Radio City Rockettes Launch Dancer Development Program
The Radio City Rockettes today announced that it is investing in its future with the launch of a dedicated dancer development program designed to br... (read more)
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in Broadway-Bound PLAZA SUITE
As previously announced, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews ... (read more)
Broadway League Releases Statement on Coronavirus: 'We Are Following the Lead of Our City'
As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow around the world, the Broadway League has joined other industry organizations in keeping the public inf... (read more)
Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!... (read more)
The Radio City Rockettes Launch Dancer Development Program
The Radio City Rockettes today announced that it is investing in its future with the launch of a dedicated dancer development program designed to br... (read more)