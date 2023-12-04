FOLLIES To Have Las Vegas Premiere In Spring 2024

The production, directed by James Robinson, will begin its run with a black tie opening night on April 11, and will run for 5 performances from April 12- 14.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

 FOLLIES To Have Las Vegas Premiere In Spring 2024

Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's FOLLIES will get its Las Vegas premiere in a new production from Metropolis Theatricals in April 2024 at Alliante+Hotel+Spa. 

The production, directed by James Robinson, will begin its run with a black tie opening night on April 11, and will run for 5 performances from April 12- 14.

FOLLIES features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim (Into the Woods, Company, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along), book by James Goldman (The Lion in Winter), orchestrations by EGOT-winner Jonathan Tunick (Sweeney Todd, Company, A Chorus Line), co-direction by Hal Prince (Phantom of the Opera) and Michael Bennett (A Chorus Line), and choreography by Mr. Bennett.

FOLLIES, which features one of Stephen Sondheim’s most brilliant scores, tells the story of a famous impresario – (i.e., Florenz Ziegfeld, or in Las Vegas, Donn Arden or Jerry Jackson) who holds one last reunion of the casts of his annual FOLLIES productions before the theatre bearing his name is to be torn down to make room for a parking garage.

A true theatrical event, FOLLIES is surreal, sophisticated, compelling, heart wrenching and epic in scope. Sondheim and author Goldman combine to tell the story of a reunion of ex-Follies performers in a crumbling theatre, setting the stage for a parade of brilliant pastiche numbers, including "Losing My Mind," "I'm Still Here" and "Broadway Baby."

Amid the reminiscing, two middle-aged couples confront some unpleasant truths about their past, their present, and the stark reality of their future. The winner of seven Tony Awards, FOLLIES has attained mythic status through the years, and its' score is considered one of the finest in all musical theatre.




