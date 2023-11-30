Stephen Sondheim's Manhattan Townhouse Sells To Fan For $7M

The home was recently sold to the lucky buyer for the full $7 million asking price. 

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 1 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 2 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Click Here for More on STEPHEN SONDHEIM

Stephen Sondheim's Manhattan Townhouse Sells To Fan For $7M

Stephen Sondheim's Manhattan home has been sold to a Sondheim fan!

The home was recently sold to the lucky buyer for the full $7 million asking price. The sale of the 7 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in East Midtown was facilitated by Michael J. Franco at Compass.

According to Franco, the property drew a large number of interested potential buyers but was ultimately sold to an as yet unnamed Sondheim fan who plants to use the 5,700-square-foot home as their primary residence.

Located at 246 East 49th Street, the late composer's home of 60 years "sits among the 20 historic homes that comprise Turtle Bay Gardens, the coveted enclave situated on 48th and 49th Streets between Second and Third Avenues. Sondheim purchased the home in 1960 after writing the lyrics for the hit musicals West Side Story and Gypsy. 

Created in 1920 from a collection of 1860’s townhouses, the homes share a private communal garden accessible only from one of these storied homes. Previous owners of these homes have included Katharine Hepburn, Garson Kanin, Robert Gottlieb and Maxwell Perkins, to name a few," according to the listing.

The home includes a music studio on the second floor [that] features a music library, wood-burning fireplace, a baby grand piano, and original stained glass windows. 

Check out the video tour below!

Stephen Sondheim is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history. He is the winner of an Academy Award, numerous Tony Award, multiple Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize. Some of his other accolades include a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kennedy Center Honors (1993), the National Medal of Arts (1996), the American Academy of Arts and Letters' Gold Medal for Music (2006) and a special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre (2008).

Stephen Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics for Road Show (2008), Passion (1994), Assassins (1991), Into the Woods (1987), Sunday in the Park with George (1984), Merrily We Roll Along (1981), Sweeney Todd (1979), Pacific Overtures (1976), The Frogs (1974), A Little Night Music (1973), Follies (1971; revised in London, 1987), Company (1970), Anyone Can Whistle (1964) and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1962), as well as the lyrics for West Side Story (1957), Gypsy (1959), Do I Hear a Waltz? (1965) and additional lyrics for Candide (1973). Side by Side by Sondheim (1976), Marry Me a Little (1981), You're Gonna Love Tomorrow (1983) and Putting It Together (1993/99) are anthologies of his work, as is the new musical Sondheim on Sondheim. He composed the film scores of Stavisky (1974) and Reds (1981) and songs for Dick Tracy (Academy Award, 1990). He also wrote songs for the television production "Evening Primrose" (1966), co-authored, with Anthony Perkins, the film The Last of Sheila (1973) and, with George Furth, the play Getting Away with Murder (1996), and provided incidental music for the plays The Girls of Summer (1956), Invitation to a March (1961) and Twigs (1971). He won Tony Awards for Best Score for a Musical for Passion, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music, Follies and Company. All of these shows won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, as did Pacific Overtures and Sunday in the Park with George, the latter also receiving the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Saturday Night (1954), his first professional musical, finally had its New York premiere in 1999 at Second Stage Theatre.



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES

1
Stephen Sondheim Wouldn’t Let Barbra Streisand Direct & Star in GYPSY Photo
Stephen Sondheim Wouldn’t Let Barbra Streisand Direct & Star in GYPSY

Barbra Streisand says that Stephen Sondheim would not let her direct and star in a Gypsy movie musical. Although she had written 'a synopsis of how every scene would work' in the movie, Sondheim said it was 'too difficult' for her to take on both roles. Hear her tell this story and more in all new video clips from The Howard Stern Show!

2
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: A [Backwards] History of Old Friends Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: A [Backwards] History of Old Friends

Go inside the complete history of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along, playing at Broadway's Hudson Theatre now!

3
Video: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS Photo
Video: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Get a first look at footage of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends!

4
Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS

Get a first look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the rest of the cast in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends. Check out these stunning photos from the highly anticipated production, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect on stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Corbin Bleu, Roger Bart, Sierra Boggess & More to Join Broadway Cares' RED BUCKET FOLLIESCorbin Bleu, Roger Bart, Sierra Boggess & More to Join Broadway Cares' RED BUCKET FOLLIES
Video: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Visit the Broadway RevivalVideo: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Visit the Broadway Revival
Roundabout Theatre Company 2024 Gala to Honor Kenny Leon & Feature Ariana DeBose PerformanceRoundabout Theatre Company 2024 Gala to Honor Kenny Leon & Feature Ariana DeBose Performance
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, PURLIE VICTORIOUS, SPAMALOT & HARMONY to Host Performances Benefiting The Entertainment Community FundMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, PURLIE VICTORIOUS, SPAMALOT & HARMONY to Host Performances Benefiting The Entertainment Community Fund

Videos

Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Video
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE BOOK OF MORMON
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You