Broadway Records to Release Lauren Turner's Debut EP, PLAY ON

Broadway Records announced today the release of Lauren Turner's debut EP, Play On. Lauren Turner is a Texas born vocalist that has been seen belting show tunes and harmonizing pop classics for 10 years becoming one of New York City's Cabaret Staples. She has performed at all the legendary cabarets spaces including Don't Tell Mama, The Triad, The Duplex, & Feinstein's 54 Below. This five track EP features some of Lauren's most memorable songs from Cabaret and her childhood. A portion of proceeds from the album will go to charities benefiting doctors fighting the pandemic.

Play On will be available digitally everywhere music is sold on Friday, June 19, 2020. The album is produced by Mitchell Walker and features Michael Isaacs on piano, Daniel Muniz on guitar and background vocals by Tara Martinez.

Track Listing:

I Have Nothing

I'll Be There

If It Makes You Happy

Fire and Rain

The Heart of the Matter

Lauren Turner is a Texas born vocalist and a self-proclaimed "International Gay Icon." After graduating from Belmont University's prestigious Music Program with a Bachelor in Music, Lauren started her career as Jan in the National Tour of the Broadway Musical Grease. Some favorite regional theatre: Tracy Turnblad (Hairspray) at Wagon Wheel Theatre, Soupy Sue (Urinetown) at The Secret Theatre, Prudie Cupp (Pump Boys and Dinettes) at Chenango River Theatre, and Patsy Cline (Always... Patsy Cline) at Post Playhouse. Most recently seen as Killer Queen in the West End Hit, We Will Rock You on Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. For the last 10 years Lauren has performed all over NYC at places like Feinstein's/54 Below and The Duplex but has been a staple at the Legendary Cabaret Theatre Don't Tell Mama, in the heart of the Theatre District. Appearing nightly in the World-Famous Piano Bar and in the Mac Award Winning Series, Ricky Ritzel's 'Broadway', Broadway Boozy Brunch, and The New Year's Eve Extravaganza. www.laurenturner.live

