Broadway Records Announces the Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of GOLDSTEIN

Broadway Records announced today that Goldstein (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording) will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, January 25, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.comand Amazon.com.

Louis Goldstein has written a tell-all family memoir. The book is a best-seller. But is it true? This uplifting and heartwarming, multi-generational musical explores the challenges and triumphs of an immigrant Jewish American family. This original musical reminds us that families are complicated, the truth is never clear, and forgiveness is our best hope. Featuring music and lyrics by Michael Roberts and a book by Charles Schulman, Goldstein stars Julie Benko, Amie Bermowitz, Aaron Galligan-Stierle, Megan McGinnis, Zal Owen, Sarah Beth Pfeifer and Jim Stanek.

Goldstein's creative team includes set designer Alexander Woodward, costume designer Maureen Freedman, lighting designer Andrew F. Griffin, and sound designer Ray Shilke. Sinai Tabak is the music director with casting by Michael Cassara. C. Renee Alexander and Alex Elmalehserve as stage managers.

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy® winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical andFiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), the Tony Award® winning revival of Once On This Island, Anastasia, Bandstand, My Fair Lady, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

