Broadway Records Announces New Album BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL: PLAYS WITH MUSIC

Broadway Records announced today that Brian Stokes Mitchell's new album PLAYS WITH MUSIC will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 29, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, iTunes and the Broadway Records Website.

Broadway's leading baritone Brian Stokes Mitchell returns home with his new album PLAYS WITH MUSIC. Featuring a wide variety of show tunes ranging from Irving Berlin to an unrecorded Stephen Sondheim song, Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell approaches each song as its own mini-play, leaving his indelible mark on such classics as "I Won't Send Roses," "If Ever I Would Leave You," "Getting Married Today" and the world premiere of a terrific new song called "A Wizard Every Day". Produced by Stokes, and featuring a lush orchestra that include his own arrangements and orchestrations, PLAYS WITH MUSIC transports the listener to the imaginative world of Brian Stokes Mitchell.

About PLAYS WITH MUSIC Brian Stokes Mitchell said today, "I'm so excited that PLAYS WITH MUSIC, my third solo album, finally exists outside of my head! It's the finale of a really creative and fun process that began 3 years ago. I wanted to make a big-hearted, exciting, feel-good Broadway album that preserves the spirit of the original songs, while giving them a fresh new life and point of view. Backed by a big orchestra, each song has its own character, unique spin and musical surprises." He continued, saying, "I sometimes feel like the inside of my mind is like Santa's toy Factory - although the toys I make are musical. Now I get to share them with others! I hope everyone has as much fun listening to them as I've had making them."

Track Listing:

1. There's No Business Like Show Business

2. Gesticulate

3. By Myself

4. I Won't Send Roses

5. If Ever I Would Leave You

6. Getting Married Today

7. The Man I Love

8. Hello, Young Lovers

9. A Wizard Every Day

10. Flag Song

11. What A Wonderful World

Dubbed "the last leading man" by The New York Times, two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell continues to enjoy a 40-year career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. Stokes also has Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime, and he was recently inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Stokes made a long-awaited return to Broadway in Shuffle Along and received his most recent Tony Award for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actor's Fund. As a board member of Americans for the Arts he enthusiastically supports and promotes the value of the arts in our lives. An extremely versatile singer, Stokes has performed nationally at venues spanning jazz, opera, pops, country, and musical theater worlds including two performances at the White House. He just completed a run of The Light In The Piazza starring with Renee Fleming at the L.A. Opera. Stokes has appeared on more than 20 albums and his musical creativity as a vocalist has been extended to include producer, arranger, and orchestrator on all 3 of his solo albums, including his newest release, Plays With Music.





Related Articles