Broadway Podcast Network Will Release New Episodes of MAMA'S TALKIN' LOUD and JOSH SWALLOWS BROADWAY

Broadway Podcast Network (Dori Berinstein and Alan Seales) just announced new original programming, debuting on the first-of-its-kind digital network this week. On a powerful and unique new episode of "Mama's Talkin' Loud," hosts (and actors and mothers) Jessica Rush and Cara Cooper, talk to actors Nili Bassman (Chicago) and Haven Burton (Kinky Boots) about parenting children with special needs. Part 1 of this in-depth conversation is available now, part 2 will be released on January 21, with part 3 following close behind. And on the latest episode of "Josh Swallows Broadway" from host Josh Lamon, the principal cast of the hit show The Prom reunite for the first time since the show's closing. Listen as they reminisce and share some behind the scenes stories.

It was also announced today that Broadway Podcast Network has launched a new Miniseries section on their website, which highlights specific focuses within their individual podcasts. First to be featured are all of The Ensemblist's themed episodes (My First Time, Creating Characters, Hurt & Healing, and more), The Theatre Podcast's monthly takeovers (Frozen, The Prom, and Beetlejuice) and Broadwaysted's recent holiday radio play, Broadwaysted Actually.

Launched in October 2019, Broadway Podcast Network is the new go-to-hub for theater makers and fans alike, offering more than 30 podcasts and 1200 episodes of theater content, all available and easily searchable on their user-friendly website. The shows range from those already beloved to new, original programming from all-star hosts, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers in all areas of the theater industry.

Mama's Talkin' Loud: Hosts Cara Cooper & Jessica Rush juggle motherhood, eight shows a week and their support group for mothers in the business of show, called Broadway Baby Mamas. Join Cara and Jessica as they discuss the comedy and tragedy of motherhood with today's great mamas of Broadway and beyond.

Josh Swallows Broadway is a subversive comedy podcast with Broadway's biggest names, hosted by Josh Lamon, one of Broadway's most sought out comedic performers (and it's not just his mom who thinks so). These are candid, often inappropriate conversations with his friends ranging from behind the scenes antics to in depth conversations about their lives and daily struggles. Together they explore what it is actually like to deal with the ups and downs of show business and they don't hold back. Each episode features a special call to one of his fans who gets to ask both Josh and his podcast guest(s) a personal question.

The Ensemblist: The Ensemblist is an online advocate for the talented artists working in theatre ensembles. Through our podcast, website and social presence we are creating conversations about what it means to be a successful artist in the theatre. Each of our miniseries highlights a conversation that affects performers in Broadway ensembles, with experts on the topic sharing their insights in candid interviews. In addition, our monthly episodes feature readings of the most popular posts from our blog as well as show reviews. The Ensemblist podcast has a million downloads and was recently named one of the Top 50 Best Selling Performing Arts Podcasts of all time by Apple Podcasts. Hosted by Mo Brady.

The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales: Intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents, ranging all across the spectrum of individuals involved in the professional theatre industry. It features both stars and creatives such as producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, or even the people who own the theaters themselves.

Broadwaysted: Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the brightest stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

Broadway Podcast Network is all about creating an engaging, immersive, user-friendly experience where theater stories of all kinds can be easily found, shared, and enjoyed. A mix of new, exciting original programming alongside podcasts you already know and love, the Broadway Podcast Network is building the perfect daily digital destination with partnership with tremendously talented content creators, all-star hosts, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers of all kinds. With a vast range of theater-related programming, Broadway Podcast Network podcasts offer something for everyone, including behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, magical theater history, candid interviews with your favorite stars, and so much more. Broadway Podcast Network's audience includes theater professionals and industry leaders, theater students, up-and-coming artists, and theater fans from all over the world.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You