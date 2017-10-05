Obituaries

Broadway Performer Gerry Burkhardt Passes Away at 71

Oct. 5, 2017  

Broadway Performer Gerry Burkhardt Passes Away at 71Gerry G. Burkhardt, 71, longtime resident of Cozy Lake, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. He was born June 14, 1946 Houston, Texas to the late F.W. & Myrtis Burkhardt. He is survived by an older brother Charles and younger siblings Dean and Cindy.

As a young man he moved to New York to pursue a successful career as an actor & dancer. He retired to Oak Ridge, NJ where he enjoyed friends and neighbors. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

Burkhardt's Broadway credits include Crazy For You , Fiddler on the Roof, Her First Roman, and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, October 8, 2017 from 1 - 5pm at the Activities Center, 1 Catholic Charities Way, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Saint Jude's Children's Hospital or Cancer Research Institute, New York, NY.


