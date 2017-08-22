Obituaries

Broadway Mourns the Passing of Thomas Meehan

Aug. 22, 2017  

Broadway Mourns the Passing of Thomas Meehan BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Thomas Meehan, who is best known for his books of such classics as Annie, The Producers and Hairspray, has passed away, we have learned from a former colleague. He was 88 years old.

Meehan grew up in Suffern, New York, and graduated from Hamilton College. He moved to New York at age 24, and worked at The New Yorker's "Talk of the Town".

He received the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical three times: Annie (1977), his Broadway debut; The Producers (2001); and subsequently shared the 2003 award with Mark O'Donnell for Hairspray.

