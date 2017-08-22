Broadway Mourns the Passing of Thomas Meehan

BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Thomas Meehan, who is best known for his books of such classics as Annie, The Producers and Hairspray, has passed away, we have learned from a former colleague. He was 88 years old.

Meehan grew up in Suffern, New York, and graduated from Hamilton College. He moved to New York at age 24, and worked at The New Yorker's "Talk of the Town".

He received the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical three times: Annie (1977), his Broadway debut; The Producers (2001); and subsequently shared the 2003 award with Mark O'Donnell for Hairspray.

See his full obituary here.

In response to his passing, the Broadway community took to social media to express their condolences.

Extremely sad to hear about the passing of Thomas Meehan. — TheaterTalk/SueH-D (@theatertalk) August 22, 2017

Thomas Meehan's last appearance on our show: https://t.co/zcBW92UIl8 — TheaterTalk/SueH-D (@theatertalk) August 22, 2017

...and now #ThomasMeehan. another great loss. my thoughts go out to his friends, family, and many, many collaborators. #RIP — Kate Shindle (@AEAPresident) August 22, 2017

RIP to Thomas Meehan, one of the best around. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 22, 2017

Thomas Meehan passing really hurts. Such an under-appreciated librettist. — Robbie Rozelle (@divarobbie) August 22, 2017

We remember #ThomasMeehan — DKC/O&M (@OMDKC) August 22, 2017

Book writers don't get remembered like composers do, which is a shame. The script to The Producers and Hairspray are two of the best ever. https://t.co/EZeVrKQszH — Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) August 22, 2017

Master librettist Thomas Meehan (left) won Tonys for writing Hairspray, The Producers, and Annie. He will be missed. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vIpwjxCOBV — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) August 22, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of Thomas Meehan... ?? only writer to have 3 shows run over 2,000 performances. What a legacy. — Michael Feinstein (@MichaelFeinstei) August 22, 2017





Related Articles