Broadway Jukebox: Jam to the New Music of MOULIN ROUGE!

It's so much more than "Lady Marmalade"...

Jul. 25, 2019  

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical , which opens tonight at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago.

Baz Luhrmann says, "The conceit of Moulin Rouge! the film was the idea that a 19th century poet opens his mouth and out comes contemporary pop music, but, reimagined in a new dramatic and emotional context. Alex Timbers and his musical team of Justin Levine and Matt Stine have taken this conceit further in the stage production."

The company will record a cast album later this month, to be released in all formats by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records this fall, but until then, enjoy the 72 songs featured in the musical- some of which are featured in a big way, and others just briefly!

