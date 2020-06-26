Broadway Catch Up: June 26 - Ben Platt, Patti LuPone, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Dame Judi Dench, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Ben Platt, Patti LuPone, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Dame Judi Dench, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Cast and producers from Pose perform 'Love Yourself'!

In a first look at the upcoming POSE-A-THON special, the cast and producers of the hit FX series Pose perform Billy Porter's hit song "Love Yourself."

The performance of "Love Yourself" features: Steven Canals (Creator, Executive Producer), Janet Mock (Executive Producer) Billy Porter ("Pray Tell") , Mj Rodriguez ("Blanca"), Angel Bismark Curiel ("Lil Papi"), Sandra Bernhard ("Nurse Judy Kubrak"), Dyllón Burnside ("Ricky"), Dominique Jackson ("Elektra"), Jeremy McClain ("Cubby"), Indya Moore ("Angel"), Jason Rodriguez ("Lemar"), Angelica Ross ("Candy"), Hailie Sahar ("Lulu"), Ryan Jamal Swain ("Damon"), Charlayne Woodard ("Helena St. Rogers") and Patti LuPone ("Frederica Norman").

Adam Perry discusses his continued COVID-19 symptoms

Broadway actor Adam Perry recently chatted with ABC about his experiences with COVID-19, his lingering symptoms, and how he hopes he'll be able to perform again.

"I had 14 days of symptoms that were very scary, and then after the 14 days, it kind of just went to breathing and coughing only," Perry said. "And that almost intensified. It was almost kind of like the fallout from the virus was almost worse than the virus."

"It's scary. I mean, I've been dancing and singing on Broadway for the past 20 years and, all of a sudden, I just don't have the capacity that I had anymore. So I'm hopeful for the future that they will get back to normal."

Ben Platt responds to Dear Evan Hansen film rumors!

In response to Jimmy Fallon asking if the Dear Evan Hansen film is happening, Platt said, "We're kind of in this weird COVID limbo where kind of anything can happen. It's something we definitely have been trying to get together and make happen. I know Universal really wants to make the film, and, you know, it's kind of a toss-up at this point, just based on, "Can we do it safely, and can we get it together in time?" And, you know, some of us are getting a little long in the tooth. So I think it's kind of a now-or-never kind of thing. But I'm hoping -- I'm hopeful that it can come together and we can find a safe way to do it."

Dame Judi Dench expresses her concerns for the future of theatre

"We imagine that this is a temporary thing," she said. "When the pandemic passes, that this is all going to go back to normal. Well, it will, maybe for some people. It certainly won't for all of us in the theatre."

"I can't imagine Britain without its arts heritage," she says. "If the theatres now close, become dark, I don't know when we're going to get them back."

Grammy award-winning vocalists and instrumentalists, studio musicians, top YouTube music creators and even a world-class tap dancer have all come together to raise funds for their fellow artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project is an ambitious mass video collaboration of a full cross section of jazz and entertainment stars, set to the tune of the 1936 Depression-era song, "Pick Yourself Up," written by Jerome Kern and Dorothy Fields.

Related Articles