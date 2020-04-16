Broadway Catch Up: April 16 - Kyle Selig, Kelli O'Hara, Tim Minchin, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Kelli O'Hara, Kyle Selig, Tim Minchin, Paula Vogel, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

We're partnering with Broadway's talent to promote #StayHome guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO)! Here's Diana's Judy Kaye, Caroline, or Change's Caissie Levy, and The Minutes' Jessie Mueller encouraging you to stay home and practice safe social distancing!

Sir Patrick Stewart reads more Shakespeare!

This time he's taking on Shakespeare's Sonnet 29!

Paula Vogel reads from How I Learned To Drive!

In this episode of Center Theatre Group's "Art Goes On Project," playwright Paula Vogel speaks to the power of art in this moment and reads a monologue from her play "How I Learned to Drive," which played the Mark Taper Forum in 1999, and was set to make its Broadway debut this season.

David Henry Hwang and Eric Liu take part in the Public's Digital Duets!

Playwright David Henry Hwang and Citizen University CEO Eric Liu kick off our premiere digital duet with a direct conversation centering on the challenges facing Asian Americans, the importance of bringing activism into art, and our duty to hold our leaders accountable.

Mamma Mia! cast members perform the title song!

The West End cast of the international smash-hit musical, Mamma Mia!, has created a virtual performance of the show's title song for fans in quarantine!

Kyle Selig performs 'The Sweetest Sounds' from No Strings on R&H Goes Live!

R&H Goes Live! is a spinoff of the R&H Goes Pop! video series. The ongoing series will feature some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes, originally released as part of R&H Goes Pop!

Tim Minchin performs a soliloquy from Hamlet!

Tim Minchin has taken part in Sydney Theatre Company's STC Virtual series with a soliloquy from 'Hamlet'. Here he brings his remarkable insight and humour to 'O, What A Rogue And Peasant Slave Am I' - an iconic monologue of inner conflict and self awareness.

Kelli O'Hara shares her favorite memories from Roundabout shows!

Kelli O'Hara took part in Roundabout's 'Roundabout Off-Script' series, where members of the company's family share their favorite moments from onstage or off.

O'Hara shared that some of her favorite moments have been in the rehearsal or audition spaces. She touched on her roles in Follies, The Pajama Game, and Kiss Me Kate.





