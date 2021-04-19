Broadway Arts Community Launches Scholarship for BIPOC Students for Summer Roots Program

Broadway Arts Community has just announced a new Spotlight Scholarship, shining a light on BIPOC artists and their voices. This year Summer BAC will have several full tuition scholarships for our Summer Roots in NYC, in addition to some additional financial assistance for any and all artists. If interested in applying, click here.

If you do not have a google account you can email broadwayartscommunity@gmail.com the following information with a private vimeo or youtube link with your videos.



1. Body of email: Your name, age, location, which do you prefer: Hybrid or Online, Area you would like to strengthen in NYC: dance, acting or musical theatre.

2. A short "Intentional video" of WHY you are passionate about musical theatre and performing and WHY you feel you would want to train at Summer Roots with Alexis and Chryssie. Be yourselves. Speak from your heart.

3. A short video (or 2) of one of your favorite songs (keep it simple and short, no more than 32 bars) and if you also want to include a short video of yourself dancing or doing a monologue, please do so.



4. A 3rd video of you dancing or a monologue.

*Keep all of these videos no more than 3 minutes total combined and have fun!

Upload them by MAY 1ST to be considered for our Spotlight Scholarships!

These scholarships are for both the Hybrid Experience (in person and online) and the Online Only experience. For more information, visit: www.broadwayartscommunity.com/summer-roots

Alexis Carra and Chryssie Whitehead are the co-founders & directors of Broadway Arts Community since 2017. They are both Broadway and TV veterans and long time best friends who met performing on the 1st National Tour of Fosse in 2001. They have experienced it all working for 20 years on Broadway, film, and television and share a passion for teaching and passing on what they've learned. Alexis graduated from Yale University, Cum Laude, with a BA in Theatre Studies, and Chryssie graduated with a BA in Performing Arts from St. Mary's College and earned a certificate in Musical Theatre Concentration at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York. Throughout their performing careers they have taught dance, directed, choreographed, coached musical theatre performance, acting for the camera, and monologues for auditions across the globe. They have been on faculty at AMDA College and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in New York and Los Angeles. They practice the tools they teach which led them to create this community, a place for emerging artists to gain not only top notch training, but also a family. Knowing an artist has a community to lean on is essential in making it in this industry. We are Broadway Arts Community.