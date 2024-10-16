Photos: Meng Wang Music Studio Presented The Hole In The Wall Gang Camp Charity Concert At Weill Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, October 7th, at 8 PM, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall transformed into a beacon of hope as Meng Wang Music Studio presented the highly anticipated Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Charity Concert. See photos from the evening below.

The concert featured an impressive array of works by Ms. Wang’s gifted students—Tiffany Qianxun Zhao, Frederick Yip, Athena Zhang, Ella Bao, William Wang, Jixiu “Josh” Shi, and Chungyiu Ma—alongside compositions by the esteemed Professor Reiko Füting and Ms. Wang herself.

Meet the artists here:

Chungyiu (Mark) Ma presents "The Art of Dunhuang," a three-movement piece (1: Sanctum, 2: Echoes in Motion, 3: Eternal Wisdom) for solo clarinet and bass clarinet is inspired by the ancient Dunhuang caves, immerses the listener in the rich tapestry of historical and spiritual resonance found within this UNESCO World Heritage site.The piece opens with a solemn, introspective melody, played with a gentle, mournful tone that echoes the serenity of the cave’s Buddhist chants. This introductory passage features long, flowing phrases that mimic the tranquility and depth of the cave’s interior, setting a contemplative mood that invites listeners to reflect on the timeless beauty of Dunhuang. Mark is a distinguished musician and composer known for his innovative work in music and is a proud student of St. Andrew’s College and a member of the Wind Ensemble.

Ella Bao, a composer and violinist from Andover, Massachusetts, currently enrolled at Phillips Academy, draws inspiration from her real-life experiences. Her musical journey includes several notable performances and commissioned works. Her piece Echoes of The Wake was performed by the Mirror 2 Mirror (M2M) violin-cello duo at The DiMenna Center in New York. Earlier that year, her work Whispering Shadows for two violins was performed at Steinway Hall in New York. Another piece, Fission, was performed by violinist Dan Qiao at the University of Cincinnati. Ella hopes to show love, support, and hope to the families affected by illness through this concert and hopes the music touches everyone who hears it, reminding us of the power of kindness and community.

Tiffany Qianxun Zhao is a student going into 10th grade at Phillips Academy, also serves as Foundation Relations Director in this benefit concert. She loves composing and using music to express her feelings about the world. Her two pieces will be performed: "Late June" and "Swaying of Hope.” Both inspired by herself and family stories. “The piece Swaying of hope, Inﬂuenced by my grandmother's experiences growing up during war II. As a Gen Z musician, I have witnessed the turbulent environment of today’s world, and I want to use my music to call for peace. Like grass swaying in the wind, people do not need hegemony or world leaders; they need ordinary and stable lives,” said by Tiffany.

Athena Zhang, a 17-year-old composer, organist, co-head of her school’s Academy Choir and Handbell Choir, and rising senior at Phillips Academy Andover. Since age 8, Athena has been honored with many prestigious awards such as MTNA (2015), Tribeca (2018, 2019), ASCAP Morton Gould Award (2020), Australian Artology Fanfare (2022), and Honorable Mention for Luna Composition Lab (2024). Athena’s solo Cello piece “Ortus” was premiered in July 2020 by cellist Katinka Kleijn , Orchestra piece “ Awakening “ was premiered in Aug 2022 by Australian Queensland Youth Orchestra. Her sonification piece (piano and flute) “Puffin’s Plight” was premiered at Framingham State University on Earth Day 2023. Her electronic music piece “ The Songs of the Vanished Wings” was premiered at Phillips Academy Andover on Earth Day 2024. Her electronic music piece “ The Songs of the Vanished Wings” was premiered at Phillips Academy Andover on Earth Day 2024. She is also the principal Organist of Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. She presented her piece “Wanderer," which is inspired by a dream and features violin, clarinet, cello, and piano.

Frederick Yip is an American composer based in California. His music, inspired by nature, carries a calm, soothing, and peaceful ambiance. His music has won numerous awards, including first prize in the 2022 Donne in Musica International Composition Competition, second prize in the 2021 International JFest Composition Competition, and honorable mention in the 2021 Gold Key Composition competition. Frederick presented his string quartet piece "Reverie of Meadows," inspired by the tranquil beauty and serene landscapes of an afternoon spent in the meadows.

William T. Wang is a composer and multi-instrumentalist, playing both piano and violin. He is the founder of the Society for Sonic Horizons (SSH) nonprofit organization. "Where the Shadow Falls,” a piece for String quartet which premiered at the concert. “My inspiration came from the 2024 solar eclipse, where I witnessed the full event of an annular solar eclipse. I was awestruck by how mesmerizing the eclipse was and how fascinating it was for two celestial bodies to perfectly overlap,” William Wang shares. The benefit Concert is not only an opportunity for me and fellow composer’s pieces to be performed, but also a chance to help the world.By raising awareness and funds, we can help those who are less fortunate and remind everyone of the struggles faced by those who are worse off than themselves.

Jixiu "Josh" Shi is a senior at PRISMS, leader of his school's choir club and science bowl club. He started playing the piano at age six but began composing music in his freshman year of high school, during a music class offered at his school. "Nature’s Suite" is a three-movement piece dedicated to his cabin mate Alex Gemeinhardt, whom he befriended at Interlochen Arts Camp during the summer of 2023. Josh believes that in this concert, music serves two purposes: to uplift people's moods and to raise money to help children who are not as fortunate as we are.

Accomplished performers for the event included Juan Esteban Martinez, Principal Clarinet of the New Jersey Symphony; Qianwen Shen, violinist in The Met Opera Orchestra; renowned contemporary music artists violinist Miranda Cuckson and flutist Francesca Ferrara; pianist Jiahao Han and violinist Bihan Li, DMA candidates from the Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music; the multifaceted performer and educator、flutist Guillerme Andreas, Soprano Fangtao Jiang. violinist and violist Alexandrina Boyanova and cellist Valeria Sholokhova.