News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

TADA! Youth Theater Presents Broadway 1-Day Camps This Fall

TADA! Broadway 1-day camps include vocal training, dance technique, exhilarating choreography, and fun theater activities.

By: Sep. 26, 2024
TADA! Youth Theater Presents Broadway 1-Day Camps This Fall Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

When School is out, TADA! is in! Join TADA! Youth Theater for a fun-filled day learning vocals and choreography to a show-stopping musical number from a popular Broadway musical or movie.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: First Look At ROMEO + JULIET, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway
Stark Sands is Riding the Wave of SWEPT AWAY
Ariana DeBose & More to Join BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION
Video: CLIPPED's Kelly AuCoin Spills the Tea on Working with Laurence Fishburne

TADA! Broadway 1-day camps include vocal training, dance technique, exhilarating choreography, and fun theater activities led by two professional NYC Teaching Artists. Don't miss a jam-packed day of musical theater fun! 

TADA! FALL BROADWAY 1-DAY CAMPS

AGES 5 – 10; 9AM – 5PM

·       Thursday, October 3rd (Rosh Hashanah ) The Lion King 

·       Friday, October 4th (Rosh Hashanah) The Greatest Showman 

·       Monday, October 14th (Italian Heritage/Indigenous People's Day)  Moana 

·       Friday, November 1st (Diwali) Trolls 

·       Tuesday, November 5th (Election Day) Hamilton 

·       Monday, November 11th (Veterans Day) Annie 

To sign up for Fall 2024 Broadway 1-Day  Camps, please visit: https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/school-break-camps-3/.

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers.

TADA!'s high-quality work enhances young people's self-confidence and creativity which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Photo Credit: TADA! Youth Theater








Videos