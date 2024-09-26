TADA! Youth Theater Presents Broadway 1-Day Camps This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When School is out, TADA! is in! Join TADA! Youth Theater for a fun-filled day learning vocals and choreography to a show-stopping musical number from a popular Broadway musical or movie.

TADA! Broadway 1-day camps include vocal training, dance technique, exhilarating choreography, and fun theater activities led by two professional NYC Teaching Artists. Don't miss a jam-packed day of musical theater fun!

TADA! FALL BROADWAY 1-DAY CAMPS

AGES 5 – 10; 9AM – 5PM

· Thursday, October 3rd (Rosh Hashanah ) The Lion King

· Friday, October 4th (Rosh Hashanah) The Greatest Showman

· Monday, October 14th (Italian Heritage/Indigenous People's Day) Moana

· Friday, November 1st (Diwali) Trolls

· Tuesday, November 5th (Election Day) Hamilton

· Monday, November 11th (Veterans Day) Annie

To sign up for Fall 2024 Broadway 1-Day Camps, please visit: https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/school-break-camps-3/.

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers.

TADA!'s high-quality work enhances young people's self-confidence and creativity which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Photo Credit: TADA! Youth Theater