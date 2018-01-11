Broadway Alum Ricky Martin Weds Longtime Boyfriend Jwan Yosef

Grammy-Award winning singer and Broadway alum Ricky Martin and his longtime boyfriend Jwan Yosef have secretly wed. The 46-year-old told E! NEWS on Wednesday, "I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months."

He added, "We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything ... It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiancé. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man."



Martin, soon to be seen in TV's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story" first met Yosef, a painter and visual artist, on Instagram. The couple began dating in 2016. In November of that year, the singer appeared on THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW and shared the story of how he proposed. "I just had it in a little velvet pouch and instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something!' Bad," he explained. "Then he was like, 'Yes.' I said, 'I want to spend my life with you,' and he was like, 'What is the question?' 'Would you marry me?' That's it." He described the proposal as "very beautiful," even if it took 30 minutes for him to realize Yosef said "yes."

Martin made his Broadway debut in LES MISERABLES in the role of Marius. He returned to the stage in the role of Che for the 2012 revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's EVITA.

Source: E! News

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles