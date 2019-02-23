Bring on the Monsters! THE LIGHTNING THIEF Trio Talks Life on the Road & More

Percy Jackson has hit the road! The National Tour of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical has already visited cities across the country, and this March it returns to New York City for a six-performance run at the Beacon Theatre. Below, we chat with the show's three stars, Kristin Stokes, Jorrel Javier, and Percy Jackson himself, Chris McCarrell. Watch as they talk about slaying monsters onstage, why their fanbase is so special, and so much more!

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL has a Drama Desk nominated book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, and is directed by Stephen Brackett, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, with set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, Obie award winning sound design by Ryan Rumery, lighting design by David Lander, fight direction by Rod Kinter and orchestrations by Wiley Deweese and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

