BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

Bring on the Monsters! THE LIGHTNING THIEF Trio Talks Life on the Road & More

Feb. 23, 2019  

Percy Jackson has hit the road! The National Tour of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical has already visited cities across the country, and this March it returns to New York City for a six-performance run at the Beacon Theatre. Below, we chat with the show's three stars, Kristin Stokes, Jorrel Javier, and Percy Jackson himself, Chris McCarrell. Watch as they talk about slaying monsters onstage, why their fanbase is so special, and so much more!

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL has a Drama Desk nominated book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, and is directed by Stephen Brackett, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, with set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, Obie award winning sound design by Ryan Rumery, lighting design by David Lander, fight direction by Rod Kinter and orchestrations by Wiley Deweese and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

Bring on the Monsters! THE LIGHTNING THIEF Trio Talks Life on the Road & More
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

Backstage: Jackie Evancho Tells All About Her New Broadway Album, LGBTQ Activism & More!

Backstage: Jackie Evancho Tells All About Her New Broadway Album, LGBTQ Activism & More!

Wildhorn, Knighton & Barre Back Into the Fire with THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL!

Wildhorn, Knighton & Barre Back Into the Fire with THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL!

Backstage: Block, Wicks & Diamond Talk All Things THE CHER SHOW!

Backstage: Block, Wicks & Diamond Talk All Things THE CHER SHOW!

TV: As Good As Goldwyn- NETWORK's Tony Goldwyn Talks the Ups and Downs of His Career

TV: As Good As Goldwyn- NETWORK's Tony Goldwyn Talks the Ups and Downs of His Career

From This Author Backstage With Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge fell in love with the theatre at the age of five when he went through his parents record cabinet and stumbled upon their (read more...)

  • Bring on the Monsters! THE LIGHTNING THIEF Trio Talks Life on the Road & More
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Teen Songstress Jackie Evancho Tells All About Her New Broadway Album, LGBTQ Activism and More!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Frank Wildhorn, Nan Knighton & Gabriel Barre Get Ready to Go Back Into the Fire with THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: It's Chers Everywhere! Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond Talk All Things THE CHER SHOW!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: As Good As Goldwyn- NETWORK's Tony Goldwyn Talks the Ups and Downs of a Career on Stage and Screen
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: American Success Story- Darren Criss Opens Up About His Career on Broadway, TV and More!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE