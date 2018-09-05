Brief 9/5: Cher Talks THE CHER SHOW, and More
1) VIDEO: Jordan Luke Gage Talks Playing Strat in BAT OUT OF HELL
by Nicole Ackman - September 04, 2018
Jordan Luke Gage is London's new Strat, taking over the lead role in Bat Out of Hell from Andrew Polec. Watch our video interview below!. (more...)
2) 'Sometimes You're Great, Sometimes You're Pathetic'; Cher Wants Musical to Be True to Life
by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2018
Cher can do no wrong whether she's headlining in Vegas or gracing the silver screen (even if she says she's 'never been a huge Cher fan'). But the mega-icon says her career is the result of unplanned successes. . (more...)
3) Sutton Foster Will Lead Roundabout's One-Night-Only Benefit Performance of MY ONE AND ONLY
by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2018
Roundabout Theatre Company will present a Benefit Musical Performance of My One and Only, the award-winning musical comedy by Peter Stone and Timothy S. Mayer with music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin. Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster will return to Roundabout as 'Edythe Herbert' for one night only!. (more...)
4) VIDEO: THE COSBY SHOW Star Speaks Out to GMA After Being Shamed Online for Working at Trader Joe's
by Stage Tube - September 04, 2018
Geoffrey Owens, former actor on 'The Cosby Show' spoke out to Good Morning America about being shamed online after photos of him working at Trader Joe's surfaced on Twitter.. (more...)
5) Industry Interview: Inside the All But Chill Life of Jennifer Ashley Tepper
by Robert Diamond - September 04, 2018
Does anyone still wear a hat? Jennifer Ashley Tepper does... and this year she is wearing all of them. . (more...)
