Brief 9/5: Cher Talks THE CHER SHOW, and More

1) VIDEO: Jordan Luke Gage Talks Playing Strat in BAT OUT OF HELL

by Nicole Ackman - September 04, 2018

Jordan Luke Gage is London's new Strat, taking over the lead role in Bat Out of Hell from Andrew Polec. Watch our video interview below!. (more...)

2) 'Sometimes You're Great, Sometimes You're Pathetic'; Cher Wants Musical to Be True to Life

by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2018

Cher can do no wrong whether she's headlining in Vegas or gracing the silver screen (even if she says she's 'never been a huge Cher fan'). But the mega-icon says her career is the result of unplanned successes. . (more...)

3) Sutton Foster Will Lead Roundabout's One-Night-Only Benefit Performance of MY ONE AND ONLY

by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2018

Roundabout Theatre Company will present a Benefit Musical Performance of My One and Only, the award-winning musical comedy by Peter Stone and Timothy S. Mayer with music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin. Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster will return to Roundabout as 'Edythe Herbert' for one night only!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: THE COSBY SHOW Star Speaks Out to GMA After Being Shamed Online for Working at Trader Joe's

by Stage Tube - September 04, 2018

Geoffrey Owens, former actor on 'The Cosby Show' spoke out to Good Morning America about being shamed online after photos of him working at Trader Joe's surfaced on Twitter.. (more...)

5) Industry Interview: Inside the All But Chill Life of Jennifer Ashley Tepper

by Robert Diamond - September 04, 2018

Does anyone still wear a hat? Jennifer Ashley Tepper does... and this year she is wearing all of them. . (more...)

BWW Exclusive: She Believed She Could: Abby DePhillips On Finding Your Path

What we're geeking out over: In Rehearsal with THE FERRYMAN

Photo Credit: Dewynters

Check out more photos here.

What we're watching: Inside Opening Night of AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Ahmanson Theatre

