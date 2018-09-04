VIDEO: THE COSBY SHOW Star Speaks Out to GMA After Being Shamed Online for Working at Trader Joe's

Geoffrey Owens, former actor on "The Cosby Show" spoke out to Good Morning America about being shamed online after photos of him working at Trader Joe's surfaced on Twitter.

Owns told Good Morning America, "I was really devastated, but the period of devastation was so short. My wife and I started to read these responses from literally all over the world. Fortunately, the shame part didn't last very long."

Watch the full interview below.

Owens played Elvin Tibideaux, a doctor who married into the Cosby family. He's also appeared on shows like "The Affair" and "Divorce."

Owens hopes his story changes the public's idea about the worth of certain jobs over others, "Every job is worthwhile and valuable. I've had a great life. I've had a great career ... so no one has to feel sorry for me. I'm doing fine."

See the original story on ABC News/Good Morning America.

