Brief 9/13: Songs of Hope Honors Stephen Schwartz, and More!

1) Jayne Houdyshell, Ruth Wilson, John Douglas Thompson, and More Join Glenda Jackson in KING LEAR

by BWW News Desk - September 12, 2018

Further casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of King Lear, starring Glenda Jackson!. (more...)

2) Kevin Clifton And Antony Costa To Join The Cast Of ROCK OF AGES

by BWW News Desk - September 12, 2018

Kevin Clifton and Antony Costa will join the cast of the award-winning smash-hit musical "ROCK OF AGES" in the role of 'Stacee Jaxx'.. (more...)

3) Save on Off-Broadway Hit SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE! Tickets Starting at $49!

by Contests - Broadway - September 12, 2018

Order by September 30th for Tickets from $49! SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: THE SONGS OF LEIBER AND STOLLER features 40 of the greatest songs of the past century, including showstopping classics like 'On Broadway,' 'Stand by Me,' 'Jailhouse Rock,' 'Hound Dog,' 'Love Potion No. 9,' 'Spanish Harlem,' and 'Charlie Brown,' it celebrates the music of the legendary songwriting duo, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, whose songs provided hit after hit for icons like Elvis Presley, Ben E. King, The Coasters, and The Drifters.. (more...)

4) EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Get A First Look At OKLAHOMA at The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

by BWW News Desk - September 12, 2018

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Denver Center for the Performing Arts' production of Oklahoma! The 75th Anniversary Denver production is directed by Artistic Director Chris Coleman in his DCPA directorial debut. Check out the video below!. (more...)

5) THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Will Make its New York Premiere Next Year

by Stephanie Wild - September 12, 2018

According to The New York Times, The Lehman Trilogy, the play about the Lehman brothers, will arrive next year in New York. The show is currently running in the West End at the National Theatre through October 20.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-14th annual Songs of Hope event will honor Stephen Schwartz

-INTRACTABLE WOMAN begins performances off-Broadway tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Exclusive Look at DCPA's OKLAHOMA!

Photo Credit: AdamsVisCom

Check out more photos here!

Set Your DVR...

-Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale will appear on TODAY this morning!

What we're geeking out over: Susan Stroman Will Direct Ahrens & Flaherty's MARIE, A NEW MUSICAL at 5th Avenue Theatre

Social Butterfly: Go Behind The Scenes Of Two River's PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL On BWW's Instagram!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

