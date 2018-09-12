Jayne Houdyshell, Ruth Wilson, John Douglas Thompson, and More Join Glenda Jackson in KING LEAR

This season's new Broadway production of William Shakespeare's King Lear, starring two-time Academy Award winner, two-time Emmy Award winner, and 2018 Tony Award winner Glenda Jackson in the title role, will also star Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell, three-time Obie Award winner Elizabeth Marvel, Aisling O'Sullivan, Pedro Pascal, Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award winner John Douglas Thompson, and two-time Olivier Award winner and Golden Globe Award winner Ruth Wilson.

Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell will take on the traditionally male role of the Earl of Gloucester.

Pedro Pascal will play Edmund, while Lear's scheming daughters Goneril and Regan will be played by Elizabeth Marvel and Aisling O'Sullivan.

John Douglas Thompson, will appear as the Earl of Kent, a role he played opposite Sam Waterston's Lear in a 2011 Public Theater production.

The cast will also feature Sean Carvajal as Edgar, Dion Johnstone as the Duke of Albany, Matthew Maher as Oswald and Russell Harvard as the Duke of Cornwall.

The production, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, will begin previews Thursday, February 28, 2019 and will open Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). The production will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, July 7, 2019.



Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning composer Philip Glass will provide an original score for the production.



The production will also feature Sean Carvajal, Dion Johnstone, Russell Harvard, and Matthew Maher, with additional casting to be announced.



The critically acclaimed creative team features scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Tickets for King Lear will go on sale via Telecharge.com on Saturday, September 15.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You