Susan Stroman Will Direct Ahrens & Flaherty's MARIE, A NEW MUSICAL at 5th Avenue Theatre

Producers Anita Waxman, Rodney Rigby and Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre announce today the new musical formerly known as Little Dancer will make its West Coast Premiere as MARIE, A NEW MUSICAL.

Directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys), MARIE features a book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Once On This Island) and music by Tony Award winner Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once On This Island).

MARIE will begin performances on Friday, March 22. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 14, 2019.

"We are thrilled to announce the new title, Marie, ahead of our West Coast premiere at the renowned 5th Avenue Theatre," Stroman, Ahrens and Flaherty said. "The new title brings into clear focus the remarkable young woman who inspired Degas' masterpiece."

Marie is a new musical based on a famed masterpiece by Edgar Degas and the unknown dancer, Marie, who inspired it. Part fact, part fiction and set in the glamorous and dangerous backstage world of the Paris Opera Ballet, this magnificent new musical follows a young woman caught between the conflicting demands of life and art, and an artist with one last chance for greatness.

Tickets for Marie are currently available for purchase as part of a season ticket subscription or group. Single tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

For subscriptions and more visit 5thavenue.org.

