Brief 9/12: Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin Will Return to Broadway, and More!

1) Breaking: Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin Return to Broadway Next Year in GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS

by BWW News Desk - September 11, 2018

Three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane and two-time Tony Award winner Andrea Martin will star this season on Broadway in the world premiere of, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, the new comedy by Taylor Mac.. (more...)

2) 2018 BroadwayWorld Edinburgh Fringe Festival Awards Winners Announced!

by BWW News Desk - September 11, 2018

We are thrilled to announce the winners in our second annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival Awards, celebrating the best of the 2018 Festival! BroadwayWorld readers were invited to vote for their favourite comedy, theatre, musical, cabaret and children's shows, as well as the best venue in Edinburgh and the friendliest staff.. (more...)

3) BWW TV: The Heat Is On Inside Rehearsals for MISS SAIGON Tour

by BroadwayWorld TV - September 11, 2018

The national tour of Miss Saigon is preparing to fly into theaters across North America. BroadwayWorld was invited inside the rehearsal room to film a few numbers. Watch below!. (more...)

4) Les Moonves' Departure From CBS Will Not Affect the Tony Awards

by BWW News Desk - September 11, 2018

Les Moonves has departed from CBS following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Michael Paulson of The New York Times talked to CBS, who said that the Tony Awards will be unaffected by Moonves' departure.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Get A First Look Carolee Carmello, Andrea Burns and More in Two River's PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL

by BWW News Desk - September 11, 2018

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Pamela's First Musical, a world premiere with a book by Wendy Wasserstein and Christopher Durang, music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by David Zippel, directed and choreographed by Graciela Daniele at Two River Theatre. Performances continue through Sunday, October 7 in Two River's Rechnitz Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ. Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-New Light Theater Project officially opens Owen Panettieri's MEANINGFUL CONVERSATION tonight!

-SoHo Playhouse's NY debut of JAMES & JAMESY IN THE DARK begins performances tonight!

-Theaterlab presents the World Premiere of MAGDALENA, officially opening tonight!

-WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME begins previews tonight at New York Theatre Workshop!

BWW Exclusive: Five Things We Learned From Daniel Radcliffe and the Cast of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Set Your DVR...

-Daniel Radcliffe will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Meet the Disastrous New Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

What we're watching: MEAN GIRLS Star Taylor Louderman Stops By Broadway Boo's

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Will Chase, who turns 48 today!

Known as one of Broadway's "most versatile leading men", Will Chase will return to Broadway in the revival of Kiss Me, Kate opposite Kelli O'Hara this season.

Chase received the 2013 Tony Award Nomination and Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination for BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL for his portrayal of John Jasper in the Broadway revival of The Mystery Of Edwin Drood. His other Broadway credits include Something Rotten, Billy Elliot, Aida, Lennon, Nice Work If You Can Get It, High Fidelity, The Full Monty, Miss Saigon, and Roger in Rent, which was captured on the big screen in RENT: Filmed Live On Broadway. Will can be heard on several Original Broadway Cast Recordings as well as three seasons of cast albums for the show "Nashville". He has performed all over the world and has sung with the renowned New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, the Cincinnati Pops, and the Colorado Symphony. Having studied conducting with Atlanta Symphony's Robert Spano, Will has premiered countless compositions, and has worked and performed with some of the most important composers and musical luminaries in the world.

Critically acclaimed, Tony Award Nominated actor and singer Will Chase is currently filming the remake of the feature After The Wedding and can be seen on HBO's "Sharp Objects" and YouTube Red's "Impulse". He most recently appeared on FX's "American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace", Netflix's "Stranger Things" and HBO's "The Deuce", and starred in the ABC drama "Time After Time". Best known as country star "Luke Wheeler" on ABC's "Nashville", his other television appearances include recurring roles on "Quantico", CBS's "The Good Wife", FX's "Rescue Me", and as Michael Swift on NBC's Broadway-inspired "Smash", as well as appearances on "Blue Bloods", "White Collar", "Pan Am", "Royal Pains", and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent". Film credits include Butterflies of Bill Baker (BEST ACTOR-Chain NYC Film Festival), Four Single Fathers, and Shaft.

