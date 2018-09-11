BWW TV: The Heat Is On Inside Rehearsals for MISS SAIGON Tour

The national tour of Miss Saigon is preparing to fly into theaters across North America. BroadwayWorld was invited inside the rehearsal room to film a few numbers. Watch below!

MISS SAIGON tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim, who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son. This new production features stunning spectacle and a sensational cast of 42 performing the soaring score, including Broadway hits like "The Heat is On in Saigon," "The Movie in My Mind," "Last Night of the World" and "American Dream."

The North American tour launches at the Providence Performing Arts Centerin Providence, RI September 21-30, 2018.

For announced tour dates and to see a video preview, please visit www.miss-saigon.com.

"Sun and Moon"

"The American Dream"

"I'd Give My Life For You"

Red Concepción will lead the tour as 'the Engineer' direct from the current U.K. Tour, Emily Bautista will play 'Kim' having also performed the role in the most recent Broadway production and Anthony Festa will play 'Chris.' Joining them will be Stacie Bono as 'Ellen,' J. Daughtry as 'John,' Jinwoo Jung as 'Thuy' and Christine Bunuan as 'Gigi.' At certain performances, the role of 'Kim' will be played by Myra Molloy.

They are joined by Joven Calloway, Alexander Aguilar, Erick Arenas, Eric Badiqué, Eymard Cabling, Kai An Chee, Max Ehrlich, Julie Eicher, Matthew Dailey, Noah Gouldsmith, Adam Kaokept, Madoka Koguchi, Nancy Lam, Brian Shimasaki Liebson,Jonelle Margallo, Jackie Nguyen, Matthew Overberg, Emilio Ramos, Adam Roberts, Michael Russell, Paul Schwensen, Julius Sermonia, Emily Stillings, Tiffany Toh, Nicholas Walters, Michael Wordly and Anna-Lee Wright. The role of Tam will be announced at a later date.

Related Articles