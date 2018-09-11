VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS Star Taylor Louderman Stops By Broadway Boo's

Sep. 11, 2018  

Mean Girls resident queen bee, Taylor Louderman, stopped by Broadway Boo with Jared Zarilli this week. Check out her visit below!

Jared Zarilli can currently be seen on Broadway originating the role of Bruce Sudano, Donna Summer's husband, in SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical. Broadway: Lysistrata Jones. Tours: Wicked, We Will Rock You. Off-Broadway: Romance Language (Ars Nova), Pretty Filthy (The Civilians), Fat Camp (Dodgers). Regional: Alfred Davidson in the World Premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's RAIN (Old Globe), SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical (La Jolla Playhouse), Lt. Sam Weinberg in A Few Good Men (Alley Theatre), Nate in LMNOP (Theatre Under The Stars, Goodspeed Musicals), Radames in AIDA (Drury Lane), Roger in RENT (Hangar Theatre), Matthew in the DC premiere of Altar Boyz, Giuseppe in The Light in the Piazza (Maine State Music Theatre). Readings: Vanity Fair and Pride & Prejudice (Bedlam), Rob Camiletti in The Cher Show, Vinnie in Life After High School (Roundabout), Elton in Clueless (Dodger Theatricals), Jacob in Twilight: The Musical (New World Stages). Television: Law And Order: SVU (guest star). Costars on Blindspot, Blue Bloods and Pan Am.

