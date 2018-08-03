Brief 8/3: First Look at the Cast of BE MORE CHILL, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 02, 2018

Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of Andre Bishop) has just announced that Tony Award winner Rosemary Harris will return to the Broadway stage when she assumes the role of Mrs. Higgins in its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher, beginning Tuesday, September 11 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Diana Rigg will play her final performance as Mrs. Higgins on Sunday, September 9.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Will Roland, George Salazar, Jason Tam, and the Cast of BE MORE CHILL in Action

by BWW News Desk - August 02, 2018

The highly anticipated musical Be More Chill is now running through September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC). We've got your first look at Will Roland, George Salazar, Jason Tam, and the rest of the cast in action! Check out the photos below!. (more...)

3) Christian Borle Will Make His New York Directorial Debut With Off-Broadway Play POPCORN FALLS

by BWW News Desk - August 02, 2018

Christian Borle will make his New York directorial debut next month with the new Off-Broadway play Popcorn Falls! The show will play New York City's Davenport Theatre on 45th Street (354 W 45th between 8th and 9th avenues) and hold its official opening night on Columbus Day, Monday October 8, 2018.. (more...)

4) Zimmerman Sets Cast For Re-Imagined THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK in LA

by BWW News Desk - August 02, 2018

Director Stan Zimmerman has cast his production of the classic play The Diary of Anne Frank, by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman.. (more...)

5) Jason Robert Brown Will Workshop New Musical THE CONNECTOR at Princeton This Fall

by Stephanie Wild - August 02, 2018

Composer Jason Robert Brown, best known for The Last Five Years and The Bridges of Madison County, will be workshopping a new musical called The Connector at Princeton University this fall.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Goodspeed's CYRANO starring Peter Dinklage, Blake Jenner, and more, begins performances tonight!

-TALMADGE & RAY holds reading at Dixon Place tonight!

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!







