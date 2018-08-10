Brief 8/10: Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 09, 2018

The full cast has been announced for the first national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Broadway legend, Tony Award winner Betty Buckley.. (more...)

2) Breaking: TOOTSIE Finds It's Home on Broadway! Opening Set for April 2019 at the Marquis Theatre

by BWW News Desk - August 09, 2018

SCOTT SANDERS PRODUCTIONS just announced that the new comedy musical TOOTSIE will open on Broadway on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46thStreet) in the heart of Times Square. Broadway preview performances will begin on Friday, March 29, 2019. TOOTSIE will have its World Premiere in a pre-Broadway engagement this fall at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL) from September 11 - October 14. Opening night in Chicago is Sunday, September 30, 2018.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, and the Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Rehearse 'You're Beautiful'

by Stage Tube - August 09, 2018

All new footage has been released from inside the rehearsal room with the cast of Pretty Woman, starring Samantha Barks and Andy Karl. In the new video, the cast rehearses the song 'You're Beautiful,' which is the show's Act One finale. Check out the video below!. (more...)

4) JERSEY BOYS Alum Mark Ballas Will Strut His Stuff as Charlie in KINKY BOOTS

by BWW News Desk - August 09, 2018

Kinky Boots announce today that Emmy-nominated and two-time "Dancing with the Stars" champion Mark Ballas will take over the role of 'Charlie Price' in the Tony Award-winning musical beginning on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. He will play a limited run through Sunday, November 4, 2018. Ballas succeeds David Cook who will play his last performance on Sunday, September 9, 2018.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch the Cast of PRETTY WOMEN: THE MUSICAL Sing 'You're Beautiful' on TODAY

by Stage Tube - August 09, 2018

More than 28 years after Julia Roberts and Richard Were stole our hearts in 'Pretty Woman,' Broadway has brought the beloved love story to the stage. The cast of 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' hits the TODAY plaza with a performance of 'You're Beautiful' and 'I Can't Go Back.'. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Robin de Jesus

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes HEAD OVER HEELS' Bonnie Milligan

What we're geeking out over: Amy Morton Slated to Direct All-Female Broadway Production of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

What we're watching: Watch Highlights from GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER on Broadway!

Social Butterfly: Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL Off-Broadway!

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!







Related Articles