WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

Brief 8/10: Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL, and More!

Aug. 10, 2018  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Brief 8/10: Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL, and More!
1) Brief 8/10: Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL, and More! Lewis J. Stadlen, Nic Rouleau, Analisa Leaming and More to Don Their Sunday Clothes in HELLO, DOLLY! National Tour
by BWW News Desk - August 09, 2018

The full cast has been announced for the first national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Broadway legend, Tony Award winner Betty Buckley.. (more...)

2) Brief 8/10: Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL, and More! Breaking: TOOTSIE Finds It's Home on Broadway! Opening Set for April 2019 at the Marquis Theatre
by BWW News Desk - August 09, 2018

SCOTT SANDERS PRODUCTIONS just announced that the new comedy musical TOOTSIE will open on Broadway on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46thStreet) in the heart of Times Square. Broadway preview performances will begin on Friday, March 29, 2019. TOOTSIE will have its World Premiere in a pre-Broadway engagement this fall at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL) from September 11 - October 14. Opening night in Chicago is Sunday, September 30, 2018.. (more...)

3) Brief 8/10: Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL, and More! VIDEO: Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, and the Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Rehearse 'You're Beautiful'
by Stage Tube - August 09, 2018

All new footage has been released from inside the rehearsal room with the cast of Pretty Woman, starring Samantha Barks and Andy Karl. In the new video, the cast rehearses the song 'You're Beautiful,' which is the show's Act One finale. Check out the video below!. (more...)

4) Brief 8/10: Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL, and More! JERSEY BOYS Alum Mark Ballas Will Strut His Stuff as Charlie in KINKY BOOTS
by BWW News Desk - August 09, 2018

Kinky Boots announce today that Emmy-nominated and two-time "Dancing with the Stars" champion Mark Ballas will take over the role of 'Charlie Price' in the Tony Award-winning musical beginning on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. He will play a limited run through Sunday, November 4, 2018. Ballas succeeds David Cook who will play his last performance on Sunday, September 9, 2018.. (more...)

5) Brief 8/10: Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL, and More! VIDEO: Watch the Cast of PRETTY WOMEN: THE MUSICAL Sing 'You're Beautiful' on TODAY
by Stage Tube - August 09, 2018

More than 28 years after Julia Roberts and Richard Were stole our hearts in 'Pretty Woman,' Broadway has brought the beloved love story to the stage. The cast of 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' hits the TODAY plaza with a performance of 'You're Beautiful' and 'I Can't Go Back.'. (more...)

Brief 8/10: Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL, and More!
Next up in our "mug shots" series is Robin de Jesus
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes HEAD OVER HEELS' Bonnie Milligan

What we're geeking out over: Amy Morton Slated to Direct All-Female Broadway Production of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

Brief 8/10: Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL, and More!

What we're watching: Watch Highlights from GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER on Broadway!

Social Butterfly: Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL Off-Broadway!

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!



Related Articles


From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • Brief 8/10: Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL, and More!
  • Brief 8/9: BE MORE CHILL Opens Tonight, and More!
  • The Dio Presents THE WILD PARTY
  • Brief 8/8: Get a First Look at Clips From BE MORE CHILL, and More!
  • Brief 8/7: Lisa Brescia Begins Performances As Heidi in DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More!
  • Brief 8/6: MOULIN ROUGE! Reviews, BE MORE CHILL Sells Out, and More!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       