Breaking: Amy Morton Slated to Direct All-Female Broadway Production of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

Tony Award nominee Amy Morton is confirmed to direct an all-female cast in the new Broadway production of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS.

The production will begin on Broadway in May 2019. Exact dates, full design team, and Broadway theater will be announced at a later date.

David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job - a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top. In this new Broadway staging, director Amy Morton, making her Broadway debut, will stage Mamet's fierce classic with an all-female ensemble.

Amy Morton is an actor, director and ensemble member of Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago. Her most recent New York directing credit was Guards at the Taj at the Atlantic Theater Company in 2015. Directing credits at Steppenwolf include The Way West, Penelope, Clybourne Park, American Buffalo (also McCarter Theatre), Glengarry Glen Ross (also Dublin and Toronto), The Pillowman, Dublin Carol (also Trinity Rep Theatre), Topdog/Underdog (also Alley Theatre, Dallas Theater Center, Hartford Stage) and many others. Other directing credits Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at ALLIANCE THEATRE and Awake and Sing! at Northlight Theatre. As an actor, she has appeared in more than 30 productions at Steppenwolf and has appeared on Broadway in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), August: Osage County (Tony, Drama Desk nominations) as well as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Film credits include Up in the Air, The Dilemma, Rookie of the Year, 8MM, Falling Down and the independent feature film Bluebird for Killer Films. Television: "Boss," "Chicago Fire," "Blue Bloods," "Girls" and "Homeland." She is a regular on "Chicago PD".

