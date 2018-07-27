Brief 7/27: On The Red Carpet at Opening Night of HEAD OVER HEELS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2018

Hello, Dolly! is setting records left and right including the oddest one of all: six dancers, dressing roommates, have gotten engaged during the run of the show. CBS8 spoke to the ladies about the wild phenomenon, check out the video below!. (more...)

2) Broadway Flea Market and Auction Reschedules to September 30

by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2018

Be a part of the biggest day for Broadway fans as the 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returns to the heart of New York City's theatre district. The event will take place on Sunday, September 23.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals Of The Muny's Beth Leavel Led GYPSY

by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2018

BroadwayWorld has learned that Beth Leavel will lead The Muny's production of GYPSY as Mama Rose! The production will feature direction by Rob Ruggiero, choreography by Ralph Perkins, and music direction by James Moore.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, And More Perform In Bryant Park!

by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2018

This week's performers will include: Come From Away (Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Alex Finke, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Tony LePage, Lee MacDougall, Julie Reiber, Caesar Samayoa, Pearl Sun, Astrid Van Wieren, and Sharon Wheatley); Kinky Boots (Mia Gentile, John Jeffrey Martin, and Stephane Duret); The Band's Visit (Katrina Lenk, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, and Etai Benson); This Ain't No Disco (Will Connolly, Tony d'Alelio, Hannah Florence, Chilina Kennedy, Peter LaPrade, Krystal Mackie, Nicole Medoro, Ian Paget, Theo Stockman, and Samantha Marie Ware). (more...)

5) VIDEO: Sutton Foster Talks YOUNGER & Gives Advice to Recent Graduates on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

by TV News Desk - July 26, 2018

Broadway favorite Sutton Foster visits Kelly and Ryan to chat about what's in store on 'Younger' and not lying about her age in real life, along with details of giving the commencement speech at her high school. Check out the clips below! . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Telly Leung

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-BE MORE CHILL's George Salazar and Joe Iconis' album TWO-PLAYER GAME drops today!

BWW Exclusive: Gettin Peggy Wit It- Peggy Roasts Six Broadway Elphabas of Yore!

Set Your DVR...

-Glenn Close will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

-Kristin Chenoweth & Andrew Rannells' appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers will rebroadcast

What we're geeking out over: Were Critics Head Over Heels for HEAD OVER HEELS?

Social Butterfly: Go-Go to the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HEAD OVER HEELS

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!







