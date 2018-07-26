VIDEO: Sutton Foster Talks YOUNGER & Gives Advice to Recent Graduates on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Broadway favorite Sutton Foster visits Kelly and Ryan to chat about what's in store on "Younger" and not lying about her age in real life, along with details of giving the commencement speech at her high school. Check out the clips below!

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony winning actress, singer and dancer who currently stars as Liza in the TV Land series, "Younger." Previously, Foster starred in Amy Sherman-Palladino's ABC Family series, "Bunheads." Sutton is one of Broadway's biggest stars, performing lead roles in Anything Goes, Shrek The Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Thoroughly Modern Millie and many more over the past two decades. As a solo artist, Sutton tours the country with her hit concerts. She has also graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series and many others.

Younger is an American comedy-drama television series created and produced by Darren Star, based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Pamela Redmond Satran. The single-camera series stars Sutton Foster as the lead character, with Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard and Peter Hermann co-starring in other main roles. The series premiered on March 31, 2015, on TV Landand received generally positive reviews from critics. It was renewed for a 12-episode second season in April 2015, and before the premiere of the second season on January 13, 2016, it was renewed for a third season, which began airing on September 28, 2016. On June 14, 2016, the show was renewed for a fourth season, which premiered on June 28, 2017. On April 20, 2017, the show was renewed for a fifth season ahead of its fourth season premiere. The fifth season premiered on June 5, 2018. On June 4, 2018, the show was renewed for a sixth season.

Related Articles