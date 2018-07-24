Brief 7/24: THIS AIN'T NO DISCO Opens Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Julie Musbach - July 23, 2018

Alysha Umphress is one of Broadway's most sparkling talents, currently starring in Smokey Joe's Cafe Off-Broadway. Despite Umphress's talents and a general positive reaction to the show, New York Times critic Laura Collins-Hughes made a comment in her review about the actress's weight, and the Twitter-verse is calling it out as body shaming. The review reads:. (more...)

2) BWW TV: Lea Salonga, Megan Hilty, Roger Bart & More Preview ANNIE at the Hollywood Bowl!

by Michael Sterling - July 23, 2018

Featured at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend (July 27-29) is Annie, helmed by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden, conducted by Todd Ellison, and choreographed by Eamon Foley.. (more...)

3) AIN'T TOO PROUD Breaks Kennedy Center Box Office Record

by BWW News Desk - July 23, 2018

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of the Temptations, which premiered at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, has broken the single-week box office record for the week ending Sunday, July 22, with a gross of $955,660.50. The critically acclaimed production, that ended its sold-out, five-week, pre-Broadway run on Sunday, broke the previous record of $916,877.00, held by the Kennedy Center's own 2011 hit production of Follies.. (more...)

4) Abby Mueller Returns to BEAUTIFUL Following Melissa Benoist's Exit

by BWW News Desk - July 23, 2018

Abby Mueller will return to the title role in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre starting Tuesday, August 7.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch the Cast of the Muny's ANNIE Sing 'We'd Like To Thank You, Herbert Hoover'

by Stage Tube - July 23, 2018

Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard star as the stoically affluent Daddy Warbucks and the deliciously wicked Miss Hannigan, respectively, in the Muny's centennial season production of Annie, running through July 25. Watch the cast sing We'd Like To Thank You, Herbert Hoover in the video below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Atlantic's THIS AIN'T NO DISCO, starring Krystina Alabado, Lulu Fall, and more, opens tonight!

-'68 ? A NEW AMERICAN MUSICAL has its first performance at NYMF today!

BWW Exclusive: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Set Your DVR...

-Tony Shalhoub will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers tonight!

What we're watching: Omigod! MTV Elles Take the Stage for a LEGALLY BLONDE Medley!

Social Butterfly: Curtain Up! Carolee Carmello Prepares to Take the Stage in GYPSY

1st Time rehearsing on stage with our GYPSY orchestra @SacMusicals Tomorrow we add costumes! #theaterintheround pic.twitter.com/ag8BPImciw - Carolee Carmello (@CaroleeCarmello) July 23, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Kristin Chenoweth, who turns 50 today!

Chenoweth is known for her commanding presence on both stage and screen. As a Broadway star, Chenoweth received a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown." She was also nominated for both her iconic original role as Glinda THE GOOD WITCH in "Wicked" and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in "On the Twentieth Century."

On television, Chenoweth earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Pushing Daisies" and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in "Glee." She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble for the Emmy-winning drama series "The West Wing."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!







