BWW TV: Lea Salonga, Megan Hilty, Roger Bart & More Preview ANNIE at the Hollywood Bowl!

Featured at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend (July 27-29) is Annie, helmed by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden, conducted by Todd Ellison, and choreographed by Eamon Foley.

The production stars the previously announced Ana Gasteyer as Miss Agatha Hannigan, David Alan Grier as Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, Lea Salonga as Grace Farrell, Steven Weber as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Roger Bart as Daniel "Rooster" Hannigan, Kaylin Hedges as Annie, Ali Stroker as "Star-to-Be," Amir Talai as Bert Healy, Marlow Barkley as Kate, Amadi Chapata as Pepper, Noe Lynds as July, Rae Martinez as Tessie, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja as Molly, and Olivia Zenetzis as Duffy.

Annie, the classic story of a young girl overcoming adversity, features a beloved score of hits (including "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard Knock Life") and is a delightful experience for the entire family.

As the cast prepares for opening night, BroadwayWorld is taking you to the rehearsal room to meet the company and check out a sneak peek!

