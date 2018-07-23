Abby Mueller Returns to BEAUTIFUL Following Melissa Benoist's Exit

Abby Mueller will return to the title role in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre starting Tuesday, August 7. Mueller originated the role of Carole King in the national tour of Beautiful and subsequently played the role on Broadway. Her portrayal of Carole was hailed by critics as a touching and powerful portrait of the music legend.

In addition, a new block of tickets to Beautiful is on sale today via telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, or in person at the Sondheim Theatre box office (124 West 43rd Street).

As previously announced, current star Melissa Benoist will play her final performance in the musical on Saturday evening, August 4.

Mueller joins the cast which currently includes Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Kara Lindsay as Cynthia Weil, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner, Tony Award nominee Liz Larsen as Genie Klein, and an ensemble that includes Kennedy Caughell, Adam Dietlein, Kevin Duda, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Matt Faucher, Alex Hairston, Stephanie Martignetti, Jay McKenzie, Paris Nix, Kris Roberts, Nicolas Ryan, Housso Semon, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman, Salisha Thomas, Daniel Torres, Melvin Tunstall, and Dashaun Young.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations and Music Arrangements), Jason Howland (Music Supervision), and John Miller (Music Coordination).

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records), the 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl.

Abby Mueller (Carole King) is thrilled to return to Beautiful! Prior to Broadway, she originated the role of Carole King on the First National Tour. NYC: Kinky Boots (Broadway), A Minister's Wife (Lincoln Center), School of Rock (Off-Broadway Workshop, Gramercy Theatre). Regional: Abigail Adams in 1776 (American Conservatory Theater and Asolo Rep); Fantine in Les Miserables, Ellen in Miss Saigon, and the Narrator in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Fulton Theatre); Mary Zimmerman's Candide (Huntington Theatre Company); Catherine in Pippin (Utah Shakespearean Festival); Constance in The Three Musketeers (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); Milly in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Drury Lane Oakbrook); Fiona in Brigadoon, Cinderella in Into The Woods, and Georgie in The Full Monty (Marriott Theatre). Thank you God, Family, Friends, Tim and Stewart Talent, Michelle and Industry Entertainment, Stephen Kopel, and the Beautiful Team! Follow @abcmuell on Instagram and Twitter! www.abbymueller.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You