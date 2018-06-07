Brief 6/7: Bareilles and Groban Talk Tony Prep, First Look at Benoist in BEAUTIFUL, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 06, 2018

Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale will star in the world premiere Broadway play, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, the play will be directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Shine in the Official Trailer for A STAR IS BORN

by TV News Desk - June 06, 2018

"A Star is Born" stars four-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper ("American Sniper," "American Hustle," "Silver Linings Playbook") and multiple award-winning, Oscar-nominated music superstar Lady Gaga, in her first leading role in a major motion picture. Cooper helms the drama, marking his directorial debut. Watch the trailer below! . (more...)

3) BWW TV: Beautiful Benoist! Watch Broadway's New Carole King in Action!

by BroadwayWorld TV - June 06, 2018

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Melissa Benoist, who currently steals the screen in the title role of The CW's hit show, 'Supergirl', will make her Broadway debut as Carole King this summer in Broadway's hit, Beautiful-The Carole King Musical. Ms. Benoist will begin performances on June 7 and will play a limited run through August 4th, 2018.. (more...)

4) FALSETTOS Announces Tour Stops

by BWW News Desk - June 06, 2018

The 2019 National Tour of the Lincoln Center Theater Broadway Production of FALSETTOS, William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical announces its complete touring schedule for the 2018-2019 season.. (more...)

5) Boston Engagement Of MOULIN ROUGE! Extends By Popular Demand

by BWW News Desk - June 06, 2018

The pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, has been extended before performances even begin due to popular demand. Originally scheduled to play from June 27 through August, 5, 2018, the production will now run through August 19, for 16 additional performances. The official opening night is Sunday, July 22.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Michael O'Keefe and Angelina Fiordellisi star in Cherry Lane's FIRST LOVE, beginning performances tonight!

-SPLIT SECOND begins its five-performance run tonight The IATI Theater!

BWW Exclusive: SWEENEY TODD Cast Has a Killer Night at Broadway Sessions!

Set Your DVR...

-Nick Offerman will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA!

-Darren Criss will appear on THE ELLEN SHOW!

What we're geeking out over: Bruce Springsteen Will Perform Live at the Tony Awards!

What we're watching: Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban Chat Tony Awards Preparation on CBS THIS MORNING!

Social Butterfly: Go Behind The Scenes of Erich Bergen's First Night In WAITRESS on Broadway

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

