VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes of Erich Bergen's First Night In WAITRESS on Broadway

BroadwayWorld went behind the scenes of Erich Bergen's first night in WAITRESS tonight on our Instagram account!

The doctor is in! Check out the video below as Erich takes us backstage throughout the night to give us a sneak peek at his first night as the doctor!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram!

Erich Bergen is making his Broadway debut in WAITRESS. Erich currently plays Blake Moran on the CBS drama "Madam Secretary," beginning its 5th season this fall. In 2014 he starred as Bob Gaudio in the film Jersey Boys, reprising his performance from the national tour and Las Vegas productions of the show. Ig/FB/Twitter: @erichbergen

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna (Katharine McPhee), a Waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).

This year, the 2018 Tony Awards® will be hosted by Waitress's own Sara Bareilles, along with fellow singer and Tony nominee Josh Groban! Tune in on CBS or CBS All Access on Sunday, June 10 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (delayed PT) as the Tony Awards broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall® in New York City.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You