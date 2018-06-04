Brief 6/4: Theatre World Awards, THE GREAT LEAP Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stage Tube - June 03, 2018

Mandy Gonzalez has started a new series on YouTube called the #FearlessSquad Show. She released the first episode of the web series on June 1.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: Meet the Royal Family... of Broadway! Go Inside Rehearsals with Harriet Harris, Laura Michelle Kelly & More!

by TV - Press Previews - June 03, 2018

From the creators of the Tony-Award winning The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and creative team behind the Tony-nominated 2014 Broadway revival of On The Town comes the World Premiere of The Royal Family of Broadway, a masterful musical comedy love letter to the Great White Way. Check out a behind the scenes look at the cast in rehearsal below!. (more...)

3) WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

by BroadwayWorld TV - June 03, 2018

Watch below as they tell us all about want this nomination means to them, how they are preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!. (more...)

4) Broadway at the Cabaret: Cristin Milioti, Mykal Kilgore & More!

by BWW News Desk - June 03, 2018

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. Highlights this week include:. (more...)

5) VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 23- Mark Rylance Scoops Up A Tony for BOEING, BOEING!

by Alexa Criscitiello - June 03, 2018

On Day 23 of 30 Days of Tony, we celebrate one of the greatest stage actors of his generation and a three-time Tony winner, Mark Rylance, who is nominated this year for his work in Farinelli and the King!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The Theatre World Awards ceremony takes place tonight!

-THE GREAT LEAP opens off-Broadway today!

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Lindsay Mendez

What we're geeking out over: Who Won Big at the Drama Desk Awards? Full List!

What we're watching: Mandy Gonzalez Goes Inside a Put-In Rehearsal For HAMILTON in First Episode of #FearlessSquad Show

Social Butterfly: Sutton Foster Discusses Potential Return to Broadway

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mary Testa, who turns 63 today!

Mary Testa has two Tony nominations, two Obies. Drama Desk Award celebrating Queen of the Mist, and Three Decades of Outstanding Work. Other nominations: Lucille Lortel, four Drama Desk, two Drama League. Ten original cast albums. Broadway: Guys & Dolls, Xanadu, Chicago, 42nd St. Marie Christine, On the Town, Forum, Rink, Marilyn, Barnum. Opera: Anna Nicole/BAM. Off-Broadway includes Disaster! the Musical, Caucasian Chalk Circle, Love Loss, Regrets Only, See What I Wanna See, First Lady Suite, String of Pearls, A New Brain, Tartuffe, On the Town, In Trousers. Films include: Eat Pray Love, The Bounty Hunter, The Out-of-Towners, Sleepers. Television includes recurring/?Whoopi.

