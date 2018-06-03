Broadway at the Cabaret: Cristin Milioti, Mykal Kilgore & More!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, June 3 - June 9, 2018. Come hear the music play!

Back To Before: Former Broadway Kids Return to the Stage!

June 3 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

These millennial Broadway Kids are all grown up and are now old enough to play their parents! Join some of Broadway's most beloved child stars sharing stories and the "grown up" songs for the roles they can now play from Ragtime, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, Les Misérables, and more! Get ready to hear all of your favorites in sung by those who had a (pint sized) front row seat to some of the greatest shows of all time. This a concert the ultimate Broadway fan cannot miss! Featuring: Dara Paige Bloomfield (Ragtime), Pierce Cravens (Beauty and the Beast, Titanic, Ragtime, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer), Katherine Leigh Doherty (Mary Poppins, A Little Night Music), Cristina Faicco (Les Misérables), Kathryn Faughnan (Mary Poppins), Kelsey Fowler (Grey Gardens, Mary Poppins, Sunday in the Park with George, Bonnie & Clyde), Blair Goldberg (Annie Get Your Gun, Sister Act, Kinky Boots), Molly Jobe (A Christmas Carol, Waitress), Jaclyn Neidenthal (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Olivia Oguma (Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, High School Musical), Morgan Billings Smith (The Sound of Music), Heather Tepe (Gypsy, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Billy Elliot, Matilda), Brynn Williams (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, SpongeBob SquarePants), Shelby Rebecca Wong (The King and I, South Pacific), Jeff Yalun (The King and I, South Pacific) and Remy Zaken (Ragtime, Spring Awakening).

Cristin Milioti

June 3 at Joe's Pub- BUY TICKETS!

How you know her: ONCE

Cristin Milioti returns to Joe's Pub after numerous sold out concerts, including the prestigious Lincoln Center's American Songbook. Cristin is known for her dramatic, comedic, and musical work on stage, television and in film. She starred as "Girl" in the Broadway musical ONCE, for which she won a Grammy Award and was nominated for a Tony Award, and most recently starred in Netflix's award-winning anthology series BLACK MIRROR. She was also seen in David Bowie's "Lazarus", Martin Scorsese's THE WOLF OF WALL STREET, FX's hit series FARGO, 30 ROCK, and HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, to name a few.

Mykal Kilgore

June 4 at Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

Mykal Kilgore, of NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar & The Wiz Live, Motown the Musical, The Book of Mormon and others, returns to The Green Room 42 by popular demand live in concert. This shows will feature both original music from Mykal's upcoming album and covers of some of music's most-heralded pop favorites with a Mykal Kilgore twist. You've experienced Mykal online in performances for the Mayor of New York, Brooklyn Nets and his viral, Reclaiming My Time - Gospel Remix; these live intimate shows will now allow you to feel the power of the voice that is Mykal Kilgore.

#TruthOrBare: Benefiting Broadway Bares and BCEFA

June 8 at Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

Danny Marin and his super pals are thrilled to team up with The Green Room 42 in raising some money for a great cause! Hosted by Danny Marin and Erin Rice with Musical Direction by Blake Allen, #TruthOrBare is going to be an evening filled with mash ups, gender reversals and some fierce singers benefiting BC/EFA! Featuring Allison Griffith, Sarah Kleist, Jennifer Reed, Sean Stephens, all proceeds to #TruthOrBare benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in support of Broadway Bares: Game Night. Join us in raising some money and experiencing a show you won't want to miss!

5th Annual Awards Trivia Night With Laura Heywood and Special Guests

June 8 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

The Tony Awards are more than just a night; they're Broadway's biggest event! Kick-off your Tonys weekend with laughs, drinks, and prizes at Feinstein's/54 Below for Broadway Trivia Night: 5th Annual Tony Awards Edition. Hosted by Laura Heywood (@BroadwayGirlNYC), the evening will feature trivia, games, music, and special guests. What better way to kick off Broadway's defining weekend than by celebrating the music, performers, and artists that will grace the stage at Radio City Music Hall?

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You