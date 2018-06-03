VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 23- Mark Rylance Scoops Up A Tony for BOEING, BOEING!

On Day 23 of 30 Days of Tony, we celebrate one of the greatest stage actors of his generation and a three-time Tony winner, Mark Rylance, who is nominated this year for his work in Farinelli and the King!

Mark Rylance returns to the Belasco, where he triumphed with the Globe's double bill of Twelfth Night and Richard III. Mark Rylance won his third Tony Award for his performance as Olivia in Twelfth Night and was also Tony nominated for his performance in the title role of Richard III.

Farinelli and the King is Mark Rylance's first return to Broadway since he won the 2015 Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, and after his critically acclaimed performance in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

To celebrate Mark, check out this clip from the 2008 ceremony, as he picks up his first Tony for the stage comedy Boeing, Boeing!

