Brief 6/28: Irish Rep's ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER Opens Tonight, and More!

by Stage Tube - June 27, 2018

She's back! On last night's LATE SHOW, The First Lady Melania Trump (Broadway's Laura Benanti) joined Stephen Colbert to flaunt more coded clothing items from her cryptic closet. This comes after the real Melania was spotted wearing a jacket that says 'I really don't care, do u?' on a recent trip to visit migrant children. Watch Benanti's appearance below!. (more...)

2) BREAKING: Manhattan Concert Productions Brings THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL To Lincoln Center

by BWW News Desk - June 27, 2018

Manhattan Concert Productions' Broadway Series will return with the critically acclaimed musical The Scarlet Pimpernel! The show will be performed one night only at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 18, 2019 at 8:00 pm. Jeff Calhoun (Stage Director) and Jason Howland (Music Director) will lead this concert performance of The Scarlet Pimpernel featuring a chorus of over 200 singers from across the United States, a stunning professional cast and creative team, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra.. (more...)

3) Must Watch: Screen and Stage Anyas Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare Perform 'Journey to the Past'

by Stage Tube - June 27, 2018

Performing together for the very first time, the singing voice of 'Anya' in the animated film 'Anastasia,' Liz Callaway, and the actress who originated the role of 'Anya' in the Broadway production, Christy Altomare, sang 'Journey To The Past' as a duet, arranged by Benjamin Rauhala.. (more...)

4) BWW TV: Get a First Look at Encores! SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

by BroadwayWorld TV - June 27, 2018

Opening the 2018 Off-Center season on June 27 (through 30), Songs for a New World was the first musical from three-time Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown. This powerful collection of songs examines life, love, and the choices ordinary people make when faced with extraordinary moments. From the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to the ledge of a Fifth Avenue high-rise, each character faces a new world which follows the unique challenge they encounter.. (more...)

5) CYRANO Starring Peter Dinklage Finds Full Cast; Blake Jenner and More

by BWW News Desk - June 27, 2018

Casting of Goodspeed Musicals' Cyrano is complete. Film and TV actor Blake Jenner will play Christian. He joins previously announced Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Peter Dinklage, who will play Cyrano alongside film actress Haley Bennett as Roxanne in this bold new musical.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Irish Rep's ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER officially opens tonight!

BWW Exclusive: She Believed She Could: A Dresser's Day with SUMMER's LJ Wright

Set Your DVR...

-John Stamos will appear on THE TALK today!

-Steve Martin & Martin Short will appear on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Broadway Stars from HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, FUN HOME, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and More Sing 'We Are the World'

What we're watching: The Neon Lights Are Bright Off-Broadway! Watch Sneak Peek of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mel Brooks, who turns 92 today!

One of Brooks' most recent successes has been the musical adaptation of his film The Producers to the Broadway stage. The show broke the Tony record with 12 wins. This success led to a big-screen version of the Broadway adaptation/remake with actors Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane reprising their stage roles, in addition to new cast members Uma Thurman and Will Ferrell in 2005. In early April 2006, Brooks began composing the score to a Broadway musical adaptation of Young Frankenstein, which he says is "perhaps the best movie [he] ever made. " The world premiere was performed at Seattle's Paramount Theater, between August 7, 2007, and September 1, 2007, after which it opened on Broadway at the former Lyric Theater (then the Hilton Theatre), New York, on October 11, 2007. It earned mixed reviews from the critics.

Brooks joked about the concept of a musical adaptation of Blazing Saddles in the final number in Young Frankenstein, in which the full company sings, "next year, Blazing Saddles!" In 2010, Mel Brooks confirmed this, saying that the musical could be finished within a year. No creative team or plan has been announced.

