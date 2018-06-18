Brief 6/18: PASS OVER Opens, The Cast of BANDSTAND Reunites, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Marianka Swain - June 17, 2018

London is never short of temptations, whether splashy West End shows, epic dramas or bold fringe offerings. From a ground-breaking musical to a mighty modern classic, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld reviews, interviews and features!. (more...)

2) BWW Interview: Sandra Dickinson Talks THE UNBUILT CITY

by Nicole Ackman - June 17, 2018

Sandra Dickinson has had a long and diverse career, spanning stage and screen. An American who has lived in the UK for over four decades, she was recently seen in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One and as Lucille Ball in I Loved Lucy at the Arts Theatre. She is currently starring opposite Jonathan Chambers in the European premiere of The Unbuilt City at the King's Head Theatre.. (more...)

3) The Muny Releases Statement in Response to Jerome Robbins' Broadway 'Yellowface' Complaints

by BWW News Desk - June 17, 2018

The Muny has issued a response to both social media complaints and a small protest during a performance of Jerome Robbins' Broadway at the theatre this week. During a segment of the show, reenacting parts of The King and I, a group of 15 protestors were ejected while chanting 'no yellowface' during a scene where a white actress played 'Tuptim', a character from Burma (now Myanmar) in the scene. For more information on the protestors, click here. The Muny has now issued a statement in response:. (more...)

4) VIDEO: The Cast of HEATHERS Takes the Stage at West End Live

by Stage Tube - June 17, 2018

West End's free outdoor performance event West End Live wraps up today! The cast of Heathers took to the stage and you can watch their performance below!. (more...)

5) Diana Ross Opened The Hollywood Bowl 2018 Season To A Full House

by BWW News Desk - June 17, 2018

Summer unofficially began with the Hollywood Bowl ushering in its 2018 season during its Opening Night Concert featuring Diana Ross, Saturday, June 16, at 8 pm. The living legend with an impressive career spanning nearly six decades performed a unique set featuring her favorite and most memorable songs accompanied by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra (HBO), led by Principal Conductor Thomas Wilkins.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Broadway Stars Join Covenant House in Honoring Audra McDonald Tonight!

-Merle Dandridge Returns to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND for Limited Engagement, Beginning Tonight!

-PASS OVER Officially Opens Tonight!

BWW Exclusive: The Boys (and Girl) Are Back! BANDSTAND Cast Reunites at Birdland Ahead of Film Release

What we're geeking out over: JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui Choreographed Beyonce and Jay-Z's New Music Video

What we're watching: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Lights Up The Stage at West End Live

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Kerry Butler, who turns 47 today!

Kerry Butler is currently playing Ms. Norbury/Regina's Mom in Mean Girls the Musical on Broadway! Broadway: Xanadu (Tony nomination - Best Actress); Belle in Beauty and the Beast; Disaster!; Catch Me If You Can (Drama Desk nomination); Rock of Ages; Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics nomination); Eponine in Les Miserable; Blood Brothers; The Best Man. Penny in Hairspray (Clarence Derwent Award). Television: "30 Rock," "The Mindy Project," "Rescue Me," "Law and Order," "Elementary," "The Mysteries of Laura," "White Collar," "Blue Bloods," "One Life to Live", "Gilmore Girls" and the upcoming film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Debut album: "Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust" available on Amazon and iTunes.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

