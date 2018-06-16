VIDEO: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Lights Up The Stage at West End Live

West End's free outdoor performance event West End Live has kicked off today! Lighting up the stage was the smash hit new musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Watch the cast's performance below!

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn't quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Written by Dan Gillespie Sells (music) and Tom MacRae (Book and Lyrics), Everybody's Talking About Jamie is directed by Jonathan Butterell.

The show was recently nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Outstanding Achievement In Music, Best Theatre Choreographer (Kate Prince), Best Actor In A Musical (John McCrea), Best Actress In A Musical (Josie Walker), and Mastercard Best New Musical.

For more information, visit http://www.everybodystalkingaboutjamie.co.uk/.

West End Live takes place on Saturday 16 June and Sunday 17 June at London's Trafalgar Square - all free. Produced and organised by Westminster City Council and Society of London Theatre (SOLT), with support from the Mayor of London, it's an annual highlight of London's cultural calendar, with performances, fun photo opportunities, meet-and-greets, merchandise stalls, refreshments and sing-alongs attracting thousands of theatre fans young and old across the weekend.

A packed schedule of productions will be performing at this year's West End Live, including Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, The Phantom Of The Opera, Disney's Aladdin, Dreamgirls, Bat Out Of Hell The Musical, Kinky Boots, Matilda The Musical, Motown The Musical, Everybody's Talking about Jamie and Thriller Live.

Several new arrivals to London's West End will also be making their West End LIVE debuts, including Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Strictly Ballroom The Musical, Eugenius!, Brief Encounter, Little Shop Of Horrors, Chicago, Heathers The Musical, Kiss Me, Kate, Knights Of The Rose, Six, Circolombia and Madagascar - A Musical Adventure.

For more information, visit www.westendlive.co.uk.

