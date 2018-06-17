BWW Exclusive: The Boys (and Girl) Are Back! BANDSTAND Cast Reunites at Birdland Ahead of Film Release

Jun. 17, 2018  

Bandstand, Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor's Broadway musical directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), will bring high-octane, heart-stopping, spectacular dancing to movie theaters nationwide this summer in "BANDSTAND: The Broadway Musical on Screen." In addition to the feature content, audiences will enjoy behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen footage of the production.

America's soldiers come home from war in 1945 to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, while Private First Class Donny Novitski (Corey Cott), singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, inspiration strikes. Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, each an astonishing musician, and young war widow Julia Trojan (Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes), an aspiring jazz singer. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Presented by Fathom Events and Sing Out, Louise! Productions, this special two-night event will premiere in more than 700 U.S. cinemas onMonday, June 25 and Thursday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. local time (both dates), through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN).

Ahead of the film's release, the company (Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, Brandon J. Ellis, Joe Carroll, Joey Pero, Geoff Packard & Nate Hopkins) reunited at Birdland to perform favorite tunes from the original score - plus some swingin' standards and new surprises. Check out highlights below!

