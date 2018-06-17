BWW Exclusive: The Boys (and Girl) Are Back! BANDSTAND Cast Reunites at Birdland Ahead of Film Release

Bandstand, Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor's Broadway musical directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), will bring high-octane, heart-stopping, spectacular dancing to movie theaters nationwide this summer in "BANDSTAND: The Broadway Musical on Screen." In addition to the feature content, audiences will enjoy behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen footage of the production.

America's soldiers come home from war in 1945 to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, while Private First Class Donny Novitski (Corey Cott), singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, inspiration strikes. Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, each an astonishing musician, and young war widow Julia Trojan (Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes), an aspiring jazz singer. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Presented by Fathom Events and Sing Out, Louise! Productions, this special two-night event will premiere in more than 700 U.S. cinemas onMonday, June 25 and Thursday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. local time (both dates), through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN).

Ahead of the film's release, the company (Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, Brandon J. Ellis, Joe Carroll, Joey Pero, Geoff Packard & Nate Hopkins) reunited at Birdland to perform favorite tunes from the original score - plus some swingin' standards and new surprises. Check out highlights below!

