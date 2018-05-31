Brief 5/31: THE BOYS IN THE BAND Opens Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stephanie Wild - May 30, 2018

The cast of Frozen, led by Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, made an appearance on Good Morning America this morning, performing the hit song For the First Time in Forever. Watch the full performance below!. (more...)

2) Copyright Lawsuit Against FROZEN Songwriters Has Been Removed

by Stephanie Wild - May 30, 2018

Forbes has reported that the lawsuit against Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, claiming that the song 'Let It Go' from Frozen was copied, has been removed.. (more...)

3) Muny Announces Full Cast and Creative for THE WIZ; Darius de Haas, E. Faye Butler, and More

by BWW News Desk - May 30, 2018

The Muny announced today its full cast, design and production team for the theatre's centennial season production of The Wiz, June 19 - 25. . (more...)

4) Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Armie Hammer & More Will Present at the Tony Awards!

by BWW News Desk - May 30, 2018

Some of the biggest stars from stage and screen will appear at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will be broadcasted live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS on Sunday, June 10th, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT time delay). The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.. (more...)

5) Colin Donnell Completes Cast of Encores! Off-Center SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

by BWW News Desk - May 30, 2018

Casting is complete for the Encores! Off-Center production of Songs for a New World with the addition of television actor and Encores! alum Colin Donnell (Lady, Be Good!; Merrily We Roll Along; Follies).. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE BOYS IN THE BAND opens tonight on Broadway!

-GRACE IS GOOD, A Play For The Me Too Conversation, begins performances tonight at Theater For The New City!

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Brian Tyree Henry

Set Your DVR...

-Kristen Bell will appear on THE ELLEN SHOW

-Martin Short's appearance on CONAN will re-air!

What we're watching: Sutton Foster Chats Her New Album, YOUNGER, & Parenthood on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Amazing to have the lovely @sfosternyc at @GMA this morning! The new season of @YoungerTV premieres next week! pic.twitter.com/2o9gs6HpBA - Good Morning America (@GMA) May 30, 2018

Social Butterfly: BWW Live Will Chat with Broadway Legend Betty Buckley This Friday!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

