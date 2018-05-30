FROZEN
Copyright Lawsuit Against FROZEN Songwriters Has Been Removed

May. 30, 2018  

Forbes has reported that the lawsuit against Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, claiming that the song "Let It Go" from Frozen was copied, has been removed.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the suit was filed in November 2017, and was against Disney, Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato, and others, claiming that the hit song was copied from a Chilean song "Volar."

Jaime Ciero, the plaintiff, said there were "striking similarities" between the two tracks, and said the composing couple must have copied "quantitatively and qualitatively distinct, important, and recognizable portions." He asked that Let It Go stop being performed and that the couple give Ciero their profits.

Ciero included both Menzel and Lovato in his suit because they recorded the song for the movie and the single, respectively. According to the report, several other associated acts are also mentioned.

The lawyers for the Frozen team said that Ciero's claim against the songwriters did not happen in time to make a claim. He did not file the lawsuit within the three year period after the song was developed and released.

"There are allegations," the court observed, "that indicate Plaintiff would have known about 'Let It Go' prior to November 23, 2014," three years before the lawsuit was filed.

The song had already risen to fame, being played on the radio as well as winning an Academy Award, before Ciero made his claim.

