VIDEO: Sutton Foster Chats Her New Album, YOUNGER, & Parenthood on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Sutton Foster visits GOOD MORNING AMERICA to chat her new album Take Me to the World, adoption, the upcoming season of Younger! Check out the clip below!

Take Me to the World features Sutton's signature vocal stylings on classics written by musical theater luminaries including Stephen Sondheim ("Take Me to the World"), Cole Porter ("Give Him the Ooh-La-La"), and Kander & Ebb ("A Quiet Thing"), as well as legendary pop songwriters such as Paul Simon ("Old Friends / Bookends") and James Taylor ("You Can Close Your Eyes"). The album takes listeners on Sutton's personal journey inspired by the birth of her daughter.

Sutton is represented on Ghostlight with her previous two solo albums - Wish and Live at the Café Carlyle - in addition to Original Broadway Cast Recordings of The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, and Anything Goes (2011 Cast).

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony winning actress, singer and dancer who currently stars as Liza in the TV Land series, "Younger." Previously, Foster starred in Amy Sherman-Palladino's ABC Family series, "Bunheads." Sutton is one of Broadway's biggest stars, performing lead roles in Anything Goes, Shrek The Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Thoroughly Modern Millie and many more over the past two decades. As a solo artist, Sutton tours the country with her hit concerts. She has also graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series and many others.

Sutton Foster - "TAKE ME TO THE WORLD" TRACK LIST

1. Take Me to the World/ Starting Here, Starting Now

2. Everybody Says Don't / Yes

3. I'm on My Way / On My Way

4. If I Were a Bell / Singin' in the Rain

5. Got Love / Gimme Gimme

6. Give Him the Ooh-La-La

7. Stars and the Moon

8. A Quiet Thing / Hush, Little Baby

9. Room

10. Old Friends / Bookends

11. You Can Close Your Eyes

12. It All Fades Away

13. C'est Magnifique

14. Every Time We Say Goodbye (Bonus Track)

Amazing to have the lovely @sfosternyc at @GMA this morning! The new season of @YoungerTV premieres next week! pic.twitter.com/2o9gs6HpBA — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 30, 2018



