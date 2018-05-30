Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Armie Hammer & More Will Present at the Tony Awards!

2018 AWARDS SEASON
May. 30, 2018  

Some of the biggest stars from stage and screen will appear at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will be broadcasted live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS on Sunday, June 10th, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT time delay). The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Broadway's biggest night will feature appearances by Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Armie Hammer, Tatiana Maslany, Leslie Odom, Jr., Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells.

