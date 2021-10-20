Brian d'Arcy James and More Join New HBO Series LOVE AND DEATH

ComingSoon.net is reporting that Tony Award-nominee Brian d'Arcy James has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max series, Love and Death.

Also added to the cast are Olivia Applegate, Mackenzie Astin, Adam Cropper, and Bruce McGill.

They join a cast that already includes actors Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey, and Krysten Ritter.

The series tells the story of two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.

The limited series is inspired by the book "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs" and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II).

The series is poduced by Lionsgate. Executive producers: David E. Kelley (who will write the series) through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Lesli Linka Glatter (who will direct the series); Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno.