Jesse Plemons To Star In Max Original LOVE AND DEATH

Jesse Plemons ("Fargo," "Black Mirror") will star opposite Elizabeth Olsen in the Max Original limited series LOVE AND DEATH as "Allan Gore."

Two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.

The series is poduced by Lionsgate. Executive producers: David E. Kelley (who will write the series) through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Lesli Linka Glatter (who will direct the series); Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno. The limited series is inspired by the book "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs" and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II).

Elizabeth Olsen was previously announced to star as Candy Montgomery.

Born in Dallas, TX, Jesse Plemons received an EARLY START as an actor. His breakout role in "Friday Night Lights" as Landry Clarke made him a fan favorite on this Emmy® Award-winning show. He went on to star in more iconic television roles such as the Golden Globe® award-winning show "Fargo" for which he was nominated for an Emmy and won a Critic's Choice Award. He starred as Todd Alquist in the last two seasons of "Breaking Bad" and its follow-up feature film, "El Camino," and was nominated for an Emmy for his role in the critically acclaimed series "Black Mirror."

Plemons appeared in a number of critically acclaimed films, such as "Battleship," "Paul," "Observe and Report," "The Master," "Black Mass," "Bridge of Spies" and "The Program." He was nominated for a Spirit Award for his work in "Other People."

He also starred in "The Discovery," "Hostiles," "The Post," "Game Night" and "The Irishman."

Most recently he can be seen starring in "I'm Thinking of Ending Things," directed by Charlie Kaufman, as well as the Oscar® nominated feature "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Jesse's upcoming credits include starring in Disney's "Jungle Cruise," Scott Cooper and Guillermo Del Toro new feature "Antlers," Jane Campion's feature "The Power of the Dog," and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon." Plemons is represented by TalentWorks and attorney David Matlof.

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide.

Blossom Films, founded by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari, is a laterally thinking production company that believes in taking risks on the stories and writers they love. Since its inception in 2010 and their first film, "Rabbit Hole," which garnered Kidman an Academy Award nomination, Blossom has been dedicated to fostering creative autonomy and championing artists. Blossom found further success in executive-producing seasons one and two of "Big Little Lies," HBO's groundbreaking series, which garnered twenty-one Emmy nominations and eight wins, including Best Actress for Kidman and Best Miniseries or Television Film. Blossom's most recent project, HBO's limited series "The Undoing," written by David E. Kelley and directed by Susanne Bier, shattered records as HBO's most-watched show of 2020. The series picked up a Golden Globe® nomination for Best Limited Series, as well as Golden Globe and SAG nods for Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. They are in pre-production on the television series adaptation of Janice Lee's best-seller "The Expatriates," with Lulu Wang directing all episodes for Amazon, and "Roar," an eight-part anthology series for Apple, based on the book of the same name by Cecelia Ahern. They are currently in development on several projects, including the television adaptations of Janelle Brown's "Pretty Things," with Reed Morano attached to direct, "A Good Marriage," based on the book by Kimberly McCreight, a series adaptation of Andrew Bovell's award-winning play "Things I Know To Be True" for Amazon and "Hope," based on the Oscar shortlisted Norwegian film, all at Amazon Studios where Blossom Films has a first-look deal. Blossom is developing the Amazon Studio's feature films "The Silent Wife," by Billy Ray, and "Female Persuasion," based on the best-selling novel by Meg Wolitzer. Blossom recently wrapped production on the TV adaptation of Liane Moriarty's latest best-selling novel "Nine Perfect Strangers" for Hulu.



Texas Monthly has chronicled life in contemporary Texas since 1973, reporting on vital issues such as politics, the environment, industry, and education. The magazine is known for astute political commentary and compelling longform narrative nonfiction. As a leisure guide, it is the indispensable authority on the Texas scene. Texas Monthly journalists strive to bring readers vivid storytelling about the scenes and characters and hidden forces behind the news, whether the topic is migration or an emerging musician. Texas Monthly has won fourteen National Magazine Awards.

Photo Credit: Justin Bishop